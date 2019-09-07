Zai Lab Limited (NasdaqGM:ZLAB)’s Cash Flow Difference of 2.01350 Year Over Year Is Worth Noting

Zai Lab Limited (NasdaqGM:ZLAB) has seen year over year cash flow change of 2.01350. This is calculated as the one year percentage growth of the firm’s cash flow from operations from their publicly filed statement of cash flows. Cash reserves are an important element for an investor to consider when analyzing a stock. A continued reduction in cash flow could spell trouble for a firm while on the other hand solid continued cash flow growth should translate into stock growth.

Investors are constantly trying to set themselves up for success when dealing with the stock market. This may mean tracking the market from a variety of alternate angles. Keeping tabs on the overall economic climate can help provide valuable insight. Taking a look at the bigger picture can help investors filter down and sort out issues at the sector and individual company level. Making sense of the seemingly endless amount of data can be quite a challenge for the investor. Once investors become familiar with the data, they can start to devise a plan to help use the information to their advantage. Even though thousands of investors will have access to the same set of data, learning how to trade the data can be extremely important.

Zai Lab Limited (NasdaqGM:ZLAB) of the Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology sector closed the recent session at 34.360000 with a market value of $2274599.



Taking look at some key returns data we can note the following:

Zai Lab Limited (NasdaqGM:ZLAB) has Return on Invested Capital of -1.742435, with a 5-year average of and an ROIC quality score of . Why is ROIC important to potential investors? It’s one of the most fundamental metrics in determining the value of a firm’s shares. It helps potential investors determine if the company is using it’s invested capital to return profits.

Drilling down into some additional key near-term indicators we note that the Capex to PPE ratio stands at 0.488680 for Zai Lab Limited (NasdaqGM:ZLAB). The Capex to PPE ratio shows you how capital intensive a company is. Stocks with an increasing (year over year) ratio may be moving to be more capital intensive and often underperform the market. Higher Capex also often means lower Free Cash Flow (Operating cash flow – Capex) generation and lower dividends as companies don’t have the cash to pay dividends if they are investing more in the business.

In addition to Capex to PPE we can look at Cash Flow to Capex. This ration compares a stock’s operating cash flow to its capital expenditure and can identify if a firm can generate enough cash to meet investment needs. Investors are looking for a ratio greater than one, which indicates that the firm can meet that need. Comparing to other firms in the same industry is relevant for this ratio. Zai Lab Limited (NasdaqGM:ZLAB)’s Cash Flow to Capex stands at -9.739191.

Near-Term Growth Drilldown

Now we’ll take a look at some key growth data as decimals. One year cash flow growth ratio is calculated on a trailing 12 months basis and is a one year percentage growth of a firm’s cash flow from operations. This number stands at 2.01350 for Zai Lab Limited (NasdaqGM:ZLAB). The one year Growth EBIT ratio stands at 1.75862 and is a calculation of one year growth in earnings before interest and taxes. The one year EBITDA growth number stands at 1.75590 which is calculated similarly to EBIT Growth with just the addition of amortization.

Taking even a further look we note that the 1 year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Growth is at 2.76200. The one year growth in Net Profit after Tax is 1.76030 and lastly sales growth was .

In looking at some Debt ratios, Zai Lab Limited (NasdaqGM:ZLAB) has a debt to equity ratio of 0.01451 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of -29.523195. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at 1.83158. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. Zai Lab Limited’s ND to MV current stands at -0.114156. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

50/200 Simple Moving Average Cross

Zai Lab Limited (NasdaqGM:ZLAB) has a 1.19415 50/200 day moving average cross value. Cross SMA 50/200 (SMA = Simple Moving Average) and is calculated as follows:

Cross SMA 50/200 = 50 day moving average / 200day moving average. If the Cross SMA 50/200 value is greater than 1, it tell us that the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average (golden cross), indicating an upward moving share price.

On the other hand if the Cross SMA 50/200 value is less than 1, this shows that the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average (a death cross), and tells us that share prices has fallen recently and may continue to do so.

Successfully tackling the equity markets may involve owning a wide range of stocks. Some investors may prefer growth stocks while others may opt for value stocks. Having a good mix of both types may help build of solid foundation for the portfolio. Investors may choose stocks in a specific industry that is gaining strength. If the industry is on the rise, the portfolio may be more likely to succeed. Finding companies that are considered leaders in their field may also be on the investor checklist. A company that has a large presence may help ease investor worry, especially in a down market climate. Finding the perfect stocks to add to the portfolio may not always be easy, and in fact it may be quite difficult. Investors may have to lay out goals to help keep things on track for both the short-term and the long haul.