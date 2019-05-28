YSRCP winner candidate list for Lok Sabha Election 2019

By Larry Jones / May 28, 2019 at 10:20 pm

Checkout YSR congress party‘s winner candidate list for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. YSRCP has won 22 seats out of the 25 seats in the state. TDP has been restricted to just 3 seats.

ConstituencyWinner CandidateWinner PartyWinning MarginmalapuramCHINTA ANURADHAYSRCP39966AnakapalliDr.Beesetti Venkata SatyavathiYSRCP89192AnantapurTALARI RANGAIAHYSRCP141428ArukuGODDETI. MADHAVIYSRCP224089BapatlaNANDIGAM SURESHYSRCP16065ChittoorN. REDDEPPAYSRCP137271EluruKOTAGIRI SRIDHARYSRCP165925HindupurKURUVA GORANTLA MADHAVYSRCP140748KadapaY.S.Avinash ReddyYSRCP380976KakinadaVANGA GEETHAVISWANATHYSRCP25738KurnoolAYUSHMAN DOCTOR SANJEEV KUMARYSRCP148889MachilipatnamBALASHOWRY VALLABHANENIYSRCP60141NandyalPOCHA . BRAHMANANDA REDDYYSRCP250119NarasaraopetLAVU SRI KRISHNA DEVARAYALUYSRCP153978NarsapuramKANUMURU RAGHU RAMA KRISHNA RAJUYSRCP31909NelloreAdala Prabhakara ReddyYSRCP148571OngoleMAGUNTA SREENIVASULU REDDYYSRCP214851RajahmundryMARGANI BHARATYSRCP121634RajampetP.V.MIDHUN REDDYYSRCP268284TirupatiBalli Durga Prasad RaoYSRCP228376VisakhapatnamM V V SATYANARAYANAYSRCP4414VizianagaramBellana Chandra SekharYSRCP48036

In the state of Andhra Pradesh, there are 25 seats for the Lok Sabha after the bifurcation of the state after the last Lok Sabha elections. India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll forecast had presumed that Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSR Congress will win from 18 to 20 seats.

The Lok Sabha election scenario in Andhra Pradesh witnessed a triangular contest between three parties namely YSR Congress, TDP and movie star Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena. The contesting scenario in Andhra Pradesh is never supportive to the two national parties of BJP and Congress which always depend on the regional parties for their prospects with regard to Lok Sabha seats.

Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated into two states with the other one being the Telangana. The division happened after the last Lok Sabha elections and the two states took away 25 and 17 Lok Sabha seats respectively. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections for the parliament, there were 42 seats and the YSR Congress won from 9 out of 42 seats giving 16 seats for the TDP and 3 seats for the BJP.

Along with the 2019 Lok Sabha results, Andhra Pradesh is also waiting for its assembly polls results. Two pollsters predict that the YSR Congress of Jaganmohan Reddy will score an overwhelming majority in the assembly consisting of 175 members. The India Today-Axis poll predictions say the party could be winning from 130 to 135 seats in the state elections leaving the TDP with just 37 to 40 seats. As per the People’s pulse predictions, YSR Congress will win 112 seats with the same predictions giving only 59 seats for Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP.

