Youngone Corporation (KOSE:A111770) Investors Are Looking Closely at the 0.26039 Growth

In deep diving into the profits for Youngone Corporation (KOSE:A111770) we can see that the trailing 12 months net profit growth stands at 0.26039.

The calculation for this number is as follows: 1yr Growth Net Profit = 1 year percentage growth in Net Profit After Tax. Net profit is also referred to as the bottom line. This is one of the most closely followed ratios in terms of company financials for investors. Net profit growth is one of the main drivers of a firm’s share price.

Doing the proper research can go a long way when preparing to enter the stock market. Professional investors typically make sure that all the necessary research is completed when making crucial decisions. Of course, all the research in the world cannot guarantee success in the markets, but it can help to keep the investor one step ahead of the class. Understanding how the stock market functions can help the investor gain the confidence to start conquering the terrain. Building confidence in investing decisions can play a big part in the future success of the individual’s portfolio.

When looking to find solid stocks with smooth upward momentum, investors can take a look at the 125/250 day adjusted slope indicator. At the time of writing Youngone Corporation (KOSE:A111770) have a current value of -0.00196. The point of this calculation is to calculate a longer term average adjusted slope value that smooths out large stock price movements by using the average of the timeframe. This indicator is useful in helping find stocks that have been on an even upward trend over the past 6 months to a year.

Youngone Corporation (KOSE:A111770) of the Personal Goods sector closed the recent session at 35350.000000 with a market value of $1287052.

Youngone Corporation (KOSE:A111770) has a current suggested portfolio rate of 0.02520 (as a decimal) ownership. Target weight is the volatility adjusted recommended position size for a stock in your portfolio. The maximum target weight is 7% for any given stock. The indicator is based off of the 100 day volatility reading and calculates a target weight accordingly. The more recent volatility of a stock, the lower the target weight will be. The 3-month volatility stands at 30.323100 (decimal). This is the normal returns and standard deviation of the stock price over three months annualized.

Debt

In looking at some Debt ratios, Youngone Corporation (KOSE:A111770) has a debt to equity ratio of 0.36442 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of -0.049902. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at 1.48511. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. Youngone Corporation’s ND to MV current stands at 0.204875. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

In looking at some key ratios we note that the Piotroski F Score stands at 6 (1 to 10 scale) and the ERP5 rank holds steady at 2369. The Q.I. Value of Youngone Corporation (KOSE:A111770) currently reads 28.00000 on the Quant scale. The Free Cash Flow score of -1.288038 is also swinging some momentum at investors. The Korea, Republic of (South Korea) based firm is currently valued at 2572.

Some other notable ratios include the Accrual Ratio of 0.146741, the Altman Z score of 2.783995, a Montier C-Score of 5.00000 and a Value Composite rank of 17. Youngone Corporation (KOSE:A111770) has Return on Invested Capital of 0.104545, with a 5-year average of 0.161653 and an ROIC quality score of 4.285319. Why is ROIC important? It’s one of the most fundamental metrics in determining the value of a given stock. It helps potential investors determine if the firm is using it’s invested capital to return profits.

Investors may be combing through all the latest company earnings reports. They may be trying to figure out which companies look like they are going to be strong over the next few quarters. Earnings reports have the ability to cause dramatic stock price swings. Many investors will stay away from making any big trades around earnings announcements. When the dust settles, it may be much easier to determine whether a stock is worth buying or if it should be sold. Keeping a close eye on historical earnings results can provide some good insight. Companies that consistently produce solid earnings may be worth looking into further, especially if the investor is on the fence about getting into the name.

