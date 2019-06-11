YETI Holdings, Inc. (:YETI) Growth Story in Full Force as EPS Predicted at 173.70%

For the next year, sell-side analysts are expecting EPS growth of 23.29% for YETI Holdings, Inc. (:YETI). Analysts are expecting an EPS change of 173.70% for the current year.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, YETI Holdings, Inc. (:YETI)’s stock was 70.55%. Over the last week of the month, it was 6.75%, 4.80% over the last quarter, and 50.39% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, YETI Holdings, Inc. stock’s -29.67% off of the high and 11.38% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -29.67% (High), 107.58%, (Low).

Price-to-Earnings Ratio is the current share price divided by annual earnings per share. P/E provides a number that details how many years of earnings it will take a stock to recoup the value of one share at current price levels. Easy to calculate and understand, P/E is an extremely common ratio that is used to compare valuations of stocks against each other relatively. YETI Holdings, Inc.’s P/E ratio is 33.70.

Projected Earnings Growth (PEG) is a forward looking ratio based on anticipated earnings growth. PEG is created by dividing P/E by the projected rate of earnings growth. YETI Holdings, Inc.’s PEG is 2.39.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (:YETI)’s RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 45.39. RSI is a technical indicator of price momentum, comparing the size of recent gains to the size of recent losses and establishes oversold and overbought positions.

