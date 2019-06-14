Yelp Inc. ($YELP)’s ROA of 0.048421 Tilts the Quant Radar

Return on assets measures the amount of profit the company generates as a percentage of the value of its total assets. Yelp Inc. (YELP) has an Return on Assets of 0.048421. The profit percentage of assets varies by industry, but in general, the higher the ROA the better. For this reason it is often more effective to compare a company’s ROA to that of other companies in the same industry or against its own ROA figures from previous periods. Falling ROA is almost always a problem, but investors and analysts should bear in mind that the ROA does not account for outstanding liabilities and may indicate a higher profit level than actually derived.

For any technician, the trend is a major aspect of stock trading. The trend is the dominant movement in direction of a stock’s price. When discussing the trend in terms of stock price, the assumption is that the trend is expected to continue over a certain period of time. Obviously there is no guarantee that a defined trend will continue, but technical analysts will scour the charts looking for signs of a developed trend to help make the best possible decisions. Seasoned chart watchers are typically able to spot if a trend is up, down, or sideways. Learning how to trade the trend is another part of the process that traders may spend years perfecting.

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Yelp Inc. (YELP) is 3775. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Yelp Inc. (YELP) is 0.040719. The FCF Yield currently stands at 0.065998.

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Yelp Inc. (YELP) is 53.2179. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Yelp Inc. (YELP) is 41.2108. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 37.0508.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Yelp Inc. (YELP) is 5. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of Yelp Inc. (YELP) over the past 52 weeks is 0.117825. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) based out of United States and resides in the Communication Services sector, has a market cap of 2257219.694 after recently touching 32.06 on a recent bid. Yelp Inc. (YELP) sees an average of trading volume of 52221.0345. Yelp Inc. (YELP) competes in the Interactive Media and Services industry.

In their 2008 paper, professors Cooper, Gulen and Schill provided evidence that a firm’s assets growth rates are strong predictors of future abnormal returns.

“The findings suggest that corporate events associated with asset expansion (i.e., acquisitions, public equity offerings, public debt offerings, and bank loan initiations) tend to be followed by periods of abnormally low returns, whereas events associated with asset contraction (i.e., spin-offs, share repurchases, debt prepayments, and dividend initiations) tend to be followed by periods of abnormally high returns.” – Cooper, Gulen & Shill in Asset Growth and the Cross-Section of Stock Returns. In a study on US data during the period 1967-2007, they find that:

– A hedge portfolio rebalanced annually that is long (short) the stocks of companies with the lowest (highest) percentage growth in total assets over the previous 12 months generates an average annual return of 22%.

– This asset growth effect is stronger for small capitalization stocks, but is still substantial for large capitalization stocks.

– The effect is strongest in the month of January.

– Asset growth rate retains large explanatory power for future stock returns after accounting for firm size, book-to-market ratio and momentum. In fact the asset growth effect is at least as powerful in explaining returns as these other widely used factors.

We calculate asset growth as follows:

Total Asset Growth = (Total AssetsTotal Assets y-1) − 1. Yelp Inc. (YELP) has a total asset growth number of 0.097957.

Even for seasoned investors, it can be natural to become wary when certain stocks are tanking in the stock portfolio. The knee jerk reaction can be to immediately change up the portfolio mix to help rectify the situation. Sometimes changes may need to be made, but often times, resisting the urge to make changes based on temporary downturns may prove to help the longer-term health of the stock portfolio. Investors may find themselves in the same predicament when markets are heading higher and every stock seems to be a winner. The impulse might be to double down and buy even more shares of a name that has been over performing recently. Once again, sometimes this may work out, but there will also be times when stocks have finished the run and adding to the position may end up nullifying previous gains if momentum swings back the other way.