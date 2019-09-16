Xior Student Housing NV (ENXTBR:XIOR) Providing Profits of 2.12773: Is it Time to Take Action?

Investors looking to measure the profitability of Xior Student Housing NV (ENXTBR:XIOR) should take note of the one year net profit growth ratio of 2.12773. Ultimately profitability is the metric that matters for a firm and it’s investors. Companies able to post consistent profits likely will see consistent share price growth as well.



When looking to find solid stocks with smooth upward momentum, investors can take a look at the 125/250 day adjusted slope indicator. At the time of writing Xior Student Housing NV (ENXTBR:XIOR) have a current value of 25.20816. The point of this calculation is to calculate a longer term average adjusted slope value that smooths out large stock price movements by using the average of the timeframe. This indicator is useful in helping find stocks that have been on an even upward trend over the past 6 months to a year.

Xior Student Housing NV (ENXTBR:XIOR) of the Real Estate Investment Trusts sector closed the recent session at 48.8 with a market value of $775496.

Xior Student Housing NV (ENXTBR:XIOR) has a current suggested portfolio rate of 0.061 (as a decimal) ownership. Target weight is the volatility adjusted recommended position size for a stock in your portfolio. The maximum target weight is 7% for any given stock. The indicator is based off of the 100 day volatility reading and calculates a target weight accordingly. The more recent volatility of a stock, the lower the target weight will be. The 3-month volatility stands at 13.8476 (decimal). This is the normal returns and standard deviation of the stock price over three months annualized.

Debt

In looking at some Debt ratios, Xior Student Housing NV (ENXTBR:XIOR) has a debt to equity ratio of 1.29813 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of -0.063874. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at 18.72961. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. Xior Student Housing NV’s ND to MV current stands at 0.779571. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

In looking at some key ratios we note that the Piotroski F Score stands at 3 (1 to 10 scale) and the ERP5 rank holds steady at 18580. The Q.I. Value of Xior Student Housing NV (ENXTBR:XIOR) currently reads 52 on the Quant scale. The Free Cash Flow score of 0.8603 is also swinging some momentum at investors. The Belgium based firm is currently valued at 368.

Some other notable ratios include the Accrual Ratio of 0.5446, the Altman Z score of 1.057887, a Montier C-Score of 3 and a Value Composite rank of 67. Xior Student Housing NV (ENXTBR:XIOR) has Return on Invested Capital of 0.029382, with a 5-year average of and an ROIC quality score of . Why is ROIC important? It’s one of the most fundamental metrics in determining the value of a given stock. It helps potential investors determine if the firm is using it’s invested capital to return profits.

