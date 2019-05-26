WSJ: US Reduces Number of Chinese Workers in High-Tech Jobs

By Larry Jones / May 26, 2019 at 4:40 am

Some of the top companies in the United States that make microchips are other high-tech parts are hiring fewer and fewer Chinese nationals because the U.S. government is blocking the applicants' applications, according to a new report.

reported Tuesday that the slowdown in approvals has impacted Intel, Qualcomm, Globalfoundries, and other firms.

China by far supplies the largest number of workers in this highly technical field, with nearly 4,000 Chinese nationals getting approved for U.S. jobs between 2013 and 2017. In a distant second on that list is Iran (991), followed by India (333), Russia (270), and the United Kingdom (88).

The U.S. government regulates foreign nationals who are offered jobs in high-tech fields because there's a chance that they could bring the technology back to their home country. It takes as long as eight months for the government to issue the proper credentials to these workers — if they are even approved.

But amid the with China and concerns about , the U.S. has greatly reduced the number of Chinese nationals who receive licenses to work in these roles, according to the Journal.