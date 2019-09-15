Workiva Llc (WK) Shares Trading Near $43.42Technical Views: PSAR Above the Stock Price

The Parabolic SAR is currently higher than the stock price for Workiva Llc (WK). Active traders may be closely tracking the action to see if the indicator position is pointing to shares nearing a momentum directional shift. The Parabolic SAR is a technical indicator developed by Welles Wilder.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Workiva Llc (WK) is sitting at 38.41. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Keeping an eye on Moving Averages, the 50-day is 54.12, the 200-day is at 48.74, and the 7-day is 44.61 for Workiva Llc (WK). Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time.

When completing stock analysis, investors and traders may opt to review other technical levels. Workiva Llc (WK) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -114.78. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory.

Investors may be closely watching technical levels on shares of Workiva Llc (WK). In terms of Relative Strength Index, the 14-day RSI is currently resting at 28.94, the 7-day is 25.64, and the 3-day is standing at 26.02. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold.

