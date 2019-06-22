Workday Inc (WDAY): Numbers in Focus

Taking a closer look at shares of Workday Inc (WDAY), we can see that the Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average has been trending higher over the previous five trading sessions. Traders might be focusing on this signal to identify possible positive near-term strength for the stock.

As the next company earnings season comes into focus, investors may be closely following the numbers as they are released. Some investors will choose to stay away from any big trades during earnings season. Others will opt to try to capitalize on stock price fluctuations that may occur before and after the earnings report. Wall Street analysts may be getting ready to make estimate revisions over the next couple of weeks. Investors have the ability to follow analyst estimates and recommendations when undertaking stock analysis. Investors may choose to review analyst projections and then make their own decisions on what they think the company will report for the quarter.

At the time of writing, Workday Inc (WDAY) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 108.83. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.

Moving average indicators are used widely for stock analysis. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with different time frames to help review stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Presently, the 200-day moving average is at 171.58 and the 50-day is 203.35.

Traders may be keeping a close eye on ATR indicators. The current 14-day ATR for Workday Inc (WDAY) is currently sitting at 6.73. The ATR measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 58.17, the 7-day sits at 61.33, and the 3-day is resting at 58.20. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Workday Inc (WDAY)’s Williams %R presently stands at -14.90. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

