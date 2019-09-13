With YoY Sales Growth of 0.14139, Should Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (XTRA:EUZ) Be on Investor’s Wishlist?

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (XTRA:EUZ) of the Chemicals sector might have recently popped up on investor’s radars as the 867488 market cap company based out of Germany recently closed at 152.600000. The stock has seen year over year sales growth of 0.14139 giving it a traded value of $2766.

So how has Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (XTRA:EUZ) performed in terms of returns? The ROIC quality score stands at 7.152193 whilet he actual return on invested capital holds at 0.301504. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG’s book to market ratio is at 0.164960 while the book to market mean difference is -0.47775. This indicator tells you how a company is currently valued in terms of Book to Market compared to its average Book to Market over the past 10 years. It’s important to note that BM is the inverse of the Price to book ratio. Thus a high BM ratio means a company is undervalued.

In glancing at some key ratios we note that the Piotroski F-Score is at 8 (1 to 10 scale) and the ERP5 rank is at 7740. The Q.I. Value of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (XTRA:EUZ) currently reads 42.00000 on the Quant scale. The Free Cash Flow score of 0.631908 is also swinging some momentum at investors. The Germany based firm is currently valued at 2766.

Some other notable ratios include the Accrual Ratio of 0.389476, the Altman Z score of 6.170872, a Montier C-Score of 1.00000 and a Value Composite rank of 64.

Debt

In looking at some Debt ratios, Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (XTRA:EUZ) currently has a debt to equity ratio of 0.14788 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of 1.225498. This ratio gives insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at -1.38056. This ratio reveals how easily a firm is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG’s ND to MV current stands at -0.048284. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (XTRA:EUZ) are showing an adjusted slope average of the past 125 and 250 days of 271.78886. The Adjusted Slope 125/250d indicator is equal to the average annualized exponential regression slope, over the past 125 and 250 trading days, multiplied by the coefficient of determination (R2). The purpose of this calculation is to provide a longer term average adjusted slope value that levels out large share price movements by using the average. This indicator is useful in helping find stocks that have been on a smooth upward trend over the past 6 months to a year.

Drilling down into some additional key near-term indicators we note that the Capex to PPE ratio stands at 0.183433 for Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (XTRA:EUZ). The Capex to PPE ratio shows you how capital intensive a company is. Stocks with an increasing (year over year) ratio may be moving to be more capital intensive and often underperform the market. Higher Capex also often means lower Free Cash Flow (Operating cash flow – Capex) generation and lower dividends as companies don’t have the cash to pay dividends if they are investing more in the business.

