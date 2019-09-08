With YoY Sales Growth of -0.08842, Should United International Enterprises Limited (CPSE:UIE) Be on Investor’s Wishlist?

United International Enterprises Limited (CPSE:UIE) of the Food Producers sector might have recently popped up on investor’s radars as the 634374 market cap company based out of Denmark recently closed at 1270. The stock has seen year over year sales growth of -0.08842 giving it a traded value of $67.

So how has United International Enterprises Limited (CPSE:UIE) performed in terms of returns? The ROIC quality score stands at 15.826943 whilet he actual return on invested capital holds at 0.122528. United International Enterprises Limited’s book to market ratio is at 0.940305 while the book to market mean difference is -0.0908. This indicator tells you how a company is currently valued in terms of Book to Market compared to its average Book to Market over the past 10 years. It’s important to note that BM is the inverse of the Price to book ratio. Thus a high BM ratio means a company is undervalued.

In glancing at some key ratios we note that the Piotroski F-Score is at 6 (1 to 10 scale) and the ERP5 rank is at 2342. The Q.I. Value of United International Enterprises Limited (CPSE:UIE) currently reads 3 on the Quant scale. The Free Cash Flow score of 0.871839 is also swinging some momentum at investors. The Denmark based firm is currently valued at 67.

Some other notable ratios include the Accrual Ratio of -0.043655, the Altman Z score of 6.939551, a Montier C-Score of 4 and a Value Composite rank of 21.

Debt

In looking at some Debt ratios, United International Enterprises Limited (CPSE:UIE) currently has a debt to equity ratio of 0.00004 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of 3672.875. This ratio gives insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at -2.04289. This ratio reveals how easily a firm is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. United International Enterprises Limited’s ND to MV current stands at -0.302008. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

United International Enterprises Limited (CPSE:UIE) are showing an adjusted slope average of the past 125 and 250 days of -3.69048. The Adjusted Slope 125/250d indicator is equal to the average annualized exponential regression slope, over the past 125 and 250 trading days, multiplied by the coefficient of determination (R2). The purpose of this calculation is to provide a longer term average adjusted slope value that levels out large share price movements by using the average. This indicator is useful in helping find stocks that have been on a smooth upward trend over the past 6 months to a year.

Drilling down into some additional key near-term indicators we note that the Capex to PPE ratio stands at 0.074327 for United International Enterprises Limited (CPSE:UIE). The Capex to PPE ratio shows you how capital intensive a company is. Stocks with an increasing (year over year) ratio may be moving to be more capital intensive and often underperform the market. Higher Capex also often means lower Free Cash Flow (Operating cash flow – Capex) generation and lower dividends as companies don’t have the cash to pay dividends if they are investing more in the business.

