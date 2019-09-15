With an Adjusted Slope of -2.91382, Is Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ) (OM:SHOT) On Investor’s List?

When looking to find solid stocks with smooth upward momentum, investors can take a look at the 125/250 day adjusted slope indicator. At the time of writing Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ) (OM:SHOT) have a current value of -2.91382. The point of this calculation is to calculate a longer term average adjusted slope value that smooths out large stock price movements by using the average of the timeframe. This indicator is useful in helping find stocks that have been on an even upward trend over the past 6 months to a year.



Individual investors might be digging a little deeper into the playbook in order to create a winning plan for the remainder of the calendar year. The diligent investor typically has a portfolio that is diversified and ready to encounter any unforeseen market action. Even after creating the well-planned portfolio with expected returns, nobody can be absolutely sure that those returns will be seen. Setting realistic expectations can help the investor from becoming discouraged if the original plan runs into a bit of a snag. Of course every investor would like to enter the stock market and see sizeable profits right off the bat. This may only be wishful thinking for investors who aren’t ready to put in the time and energy to make sure the overall strategy stays on track and the portfolio stays properly managed.

Drilling down into some additional key near-term indicators we note that the Capex to PPE ratio stands at 0.034476 for Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ) (OM:SHOT). The Capex to PPE ratio shows you how capital intensive a company is. Stocks with an increasing (year over year) ratio may be moving to be more capital intensive and often underperform the market. Higher Capex also often means lower Free Cash Flow (Operating cash flow – Capex) generation and lower dividends as companies don’t have the cash to pay dividends if they are investing more in the business.

In addition to Capex to PPE we can look at Cash Flow to Capex. This ration compares a stock’s operating cash flow to its capital expenditure and can identify if a firm can generate enough cash to meet investment needs. Investors are looking for a ratio greater than one, which indicates that the firm can meet that need. Comparing to other firms in the same industry is relevant for this ratio. Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ) (OM:SHOT)’s Cash Flow to Capex stands at 2.875339.

Debt

In looking at some Debt ratios, Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ) (OM:SHOT) has a debt to equity ratio of 5.34819 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of 0.061998. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at 22.75357. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ)’s ND to MV current stands at 4.001993. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

Investor Target Weight

Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ) (OM:SHOT) has a current suggested portfolio rate of 0.0501 (as a decimal) ownership. Target weight is the volatility adjusted recommended position size for a stock in your portfolio. The maximum target weight is 7% for any given stock. The indicator is based off of the 100 day volatility reading and calculates a target weight accordingly. The more recent volatility of a stock, the lower the target weight will be. The 3-month volatility stands at 20.8141 (decimal). This is the normal returns and standard deviation of the stock price over three months annualized.

Near-Term Growth Drilldown

Now we’ll take a look at some key growth data as decimals. One year cash flow growth ratio is calculated on a trailing 12 months basis and is a one year percentage growth of a firm’s cash flow from operations. This number stands at 0.97579 for Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ) (OM:SHOT). The one year Growth EBIT ratio stands at 0.56111 and is a calculation of one year growth in earnings before interest and taxes. The one year EBITDA growth number stands at 1.12982 which is calculated similarly to EBIT Growth with just the addition of amortization.

Investors may be trying to figure out how much risk they are able to handle with their current stock holdings. Taking on too much risk can put unnecessary weight on the shoulders of even the sturdiest investors. On the flip side, investors who play it too safe may be shaking their heads and wondering what might have been. Finding that delicate risk balance can turn out to be the difference between sinking and swimming in the equity markets. It is highly important for investors to understand exactly what risks they are taking when buying and selling stocks. Knowing these risks may help avoid disaster down the line. Once the risk is calculated, investors should have an easier go at narrowing in on finding the right stocks to add to the portfolio.

Taking even a further look we note that the 1 year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Growth is at 0.47829. The one year growth in Net Profit after Tax is 0.18182 and lastly sales growth was 0.13109.

Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ) (OM:SHOT) of the Travel & Leisure sector closed the recent session at 81.1 with a market value of $869620.

Many traders and investors opt to study technical analysis when approaching the stock market. Technical analysts study changes in stock price that occur over various amounts of time. Some analysts will study by the minute or hour. Others will choose to zoom out to days, weeks, months, or even longer. Studying price action over different time periods can help provide the investor with valuable information to help make the best possible investing decisions. Keeping an eye on the stock market, it can be seen that certain trends repeat over time. These trends or patterns might not be exact, but they can be noticeable. Spotting these patterns and watching for momentum shifts can be a highly useful tool for any trader or investor. Many chartists will focus on multiple indicators when doing technical analysis. Becoming familiar with indicators and learning to spot trends may take a lot of time and effort to achieve.