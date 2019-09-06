With an Adjusted Slope of -16.94016, Is Ocean Yield ASA (OB:OCY) On Investor’s List?

Ocean Yield ASA (OB:OCY) shares currently have a 125/250 day adjusted slope average of -16.94016. The Adjusted Slope 125/250d indicator is equal to the average annualized exponential regression slope, over the past 125 and 250 trading days, multiplied by the coefficient of determination (R2). This indicator is useful in helping find shares that have been on a consistent upward direction over the past six months to a year. Generally speaking, the higher the 125/250 value the better as this would indicate a consistent increase closely correlates to the actual stock price.

Drilling down into some additional key near-term indicators we note that the Capex to PPE ratio stands at 0.413980 for Ocean Yield ASA (OB:OCY). The Capex to PPE ratio shows you how capital intensive a company is. Stocks with an increasing (year over year) ratio may be moving to be more capital intensive and often underperform the market. Higher Capex also often means lower Free Cash Flow (Operating cash flow – Capex) generation and lower dividends as companies don’t have the cash to pay dividends if they are investing more in the business.

In addition to Capex to PPE we can look at Cash Flow to Capex. This ration compares a stock’s operating cash flow to its capital expenditure and can identify if a firm can generate enough cash to meet investment needs. Investors are looking for a ratio greater than one, which indicates that the firm can meet that need. Comparing to other firms in the same industry is relevant for this ratio. Ocean Yield ASA (OB:OCY)’s Cash Flow to Capex stands at 0.255465.

Debt

In looking at some Debt ratios, Ocean Yield ASA (OB:OCY) has a debt to equity ratio of 2.45997 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of -0.185323. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at 12.68204. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. Ocean Yield ASA’s ND to MV current stands at 2.063536. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

Investor Target Weight

Ocean Yield ASA (OB:OCY) has a current suggested portfolio rate of 0.03580 (as a decimal) ownership. Target weight is the volatility adjusted recommended position size for a stock in your portfolio. The maximum target weight is 7% for any given stock. The indicator is based off of the 100 day volatility reading and calculates a target weight accordingly. The more recent volatility of a stock, the lower the target weight will be. The 3-month volatility stands at 26.411300 (decimal). This is the normal returns and standard deviation of the stock price over three months annualized.

Near-Term Growth Drilldown

Now we’ll take a look at some key growth data as decimals. One year cash flow growth ratio is calculated on a trailing 12 months basis and is a one year percentage growth of a firm’s cash flow from operations. This number stands at -0.37999 for Ocean Yield ASA (OB:OCY). The one year Growth EBIT ratio stands at -0.32794 and is a calculation of one year growth in earnings before interest and taxes. The one year EBITDA growth number stands at -0.30250 which is calculated similarly to EBIT Growth with just the addition of amortization.

Taking even a further look we note that the 1 year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Growth is at 0.95019. The one year growth in Net Profit after Tax is -0.97829 and lastly sales growth was -0.21677.

Ocean Yield ASA (OB:OCY) of the Other sector closed the recent session at 50.700000 with a market value of $892982.

