Winnebago Industries (WGO)’s Piotroski’s F Score Showing Strength With an ADX of 27.19

After a recent look, we have noticed that the Piotroski F Score is sitting at 5 or above for Winnebago Industries (WGO). Traders may be paying close attention to the indicator and watching for financial strength.

Investors may need to sometimes be reminded of the risks involved with stock market investing. Figuring out the individual capacity for risk may involve gauging the possible impact that real losses can have not only on the stock portfolio, but the investor’s mindset as well. Preparing for risk before jumping into the market can help put things in perspective. Investors who wait until holdings suddenly start dropping may be in for quite a shock when things go haywire. Many risk related errors can be addressed with proper calculations up front. Being aware of risk and managing the portfolio accordingly can be a big factor in the long-standing success of the investor.

Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time. Currently, the 7-day moving average is sitting at 33.72.

Investors are keeping a close eye on levels of Winnebago Industries (WGO). The Average Directional Index or ADX is a technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. After a recent check, the 14-day ADX is 27.19. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 62.30, the 7-day is 77.57, and the 3-day is resting at 94.40.

Investors may use multiple technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Winnebago Industries (WGO) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 194.87. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Winnebago Industries (WGO)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -4.28. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Successful investors are typically well aware of portfolio holdings at any given time. They tend to regularly review the portfolio to make sure that the combination of stocks is in line with goals and contributing to the outlined strategy. There may be times when everything seems to be in order after a thorough portfolio review. Other times, there may be a few changes that can be made. Maybe there are one or two names that have been over performing providing a big boost to the portfolio. On the other end, there could be a few stocks that are impacting the portfolio in a negative way and they may need to be addressed. Although constant portfolio monitoring may not be overly necessary for longer-term investors, regular portfolio examination is generally considered to be a good idea.