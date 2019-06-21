Wilder Moving Average Lower Than the Simple Moving Average for Dave & Buster`s Ente (PLAY)

Monitoring the indicators on shares of Dave & Buster`s Ente (PLAY), we have spotted the 21 day Wilder Moving Average under the 50 day SMA . With this reading, traders may be looking to gauge the near-term trend.

As the next company earnings season comes into focus, investors may be closely following the numbers as they are released. Some investors will choose to stay away from any big trades during earnings season. Others will opt to try to capitalize on stock price fluctuations that may occur before and after the earnings report. Wall Street analysts may be getting ready to make estimate revisions over the next couple of weeks. Investors have the ability to follow analyst estimates and recommendations when undertaking stock analysis. Investors may choose to review analyst projections and then make their own decisions on what they think the company will report for the quarter.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Dave & Buster`s Ente (PLAY)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -89.40. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward. Shares of Dave & Buster`s Ente (PLAY) have a 7-day moving average of 39.88.

Technical traders often make a point of keeping an eye on the ATR or Average True Range of a particular equity. Currently, Dave & Buster`s Ente (PLAY) has a 14-day ATR of 2.08. The Average True Range is an investor tool used to measure stock volatility. The ATR is not used to figure out price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

One technical indicator that may help gauge the strength of market momentum is the Average Directional Index or ADX. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Dave & Buster`s Ente (PLAY) is standing at 34.89. The ADX was created by J. Welles Wilder to help determine how strong a trend is. In general, a rising ADX line means that an existing trend is gaining strength. The opposite would be the case for a falling ADX line. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 30.10, the 7-day sits at 30.76, and the 3-day is resting at 45.19 for Dave & Buster`s Ente (PLAY). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

As the next company earnings season comes into focus, investors may be closely following the numbers as they are released. Some investors will choose to stay away from any big trades during earnings season. Others will opt to try to capitalize on stock price fluctuations that may occur before and after the earnings report. Wall Street analysts may be getting ready to make estimate revisions over the next couple of weeks. Investors have the ability to follow analyst estimates and recommendations when undertaking stock analysis. Investors may choose to review analyst projections and then make their own decisions on what they think the company will report for the quarter.