Wilder Moving Average Lower Than the Simple Moving Average for Alkermes Plc (ALKS)

Monitoring the indicators on shares of Alkermes Plc (ALKS), we have spotted the 21 day Wilder Moving Average under the 50 day SMA . With this reading, traders may be looking to gauge the near-term trend.

Some traders may be using technical analysis to try and beat the stock market. There are many different indicators that traders have at their disposal. The sheer amount of indicators may leave the trader wondering which ones to use. Studying different technical indicators and signals may be worthwhile and educational, but the average investor may only end up focusing on a couple different indicators that actually work. Finding which indicators to follow and trade on may take some time and effort. Scoping out the proper signals and figuring out which ones tend to work the best may be on the minds of many traders. Trying to follow too many technical indicators might not be the best idea, and it may even cause more confusion. Once the signals have been chosen, traders may spend a lot of time back testing strategies before diving into the market.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Alkermes Plc (ALKS)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -62.07. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward. Shares of Alkermes Plc (ALKS) have a 7-day moving average of 22.64.

Technical traders often make a point of keeping an eye on the ATR or Average True Range of a particular equity. Currently, Alkermes Plc (ALKS) has a 14-day ATR of 0.97. The Average True Range is an investor tool used to measure stock volatility. The ATR is not used to figure out price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

One technical indicator that may help gauge the strength of market momentum is the Average Directional Index or ADX. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Alkermes Plc (ALKS) is standing at 51.33. The ADX was created by J. Welles Wilder to help determine how strong a trend is. In general, a rising ADX line means that an existing trend is gaining strength. The opposite would be the case for a falling ADX line. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 33.27, the 7-day sits at 40.09, and the 3-day is resting at 46.97 for Alkermes Plc (ALKS). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Novice investors might be striving to create a trading strategy that produces results in the equity market. Once all the research is complete and the stocks are picked, they may need to decide what kind of time frame they will be working with in terms of buying and selling. Some investors will be making longer-term term plays, and others will be trying to make shorter-term moves. At some point, every investor will have to decide when to sell a winner and when to cut loose a loser. This can be one of the most difficult decisions to make. Investors may find it really hard to sell an underperforming stock when they still believe that it will turn around and move to profit. Waiting around for a turn around that may never come can lead to the undoing of a well crafted portfolio. Regularly staying on top of the markets may allow the investor to make educated buy or sell decisions when the time comes. This may involve following major economic data, studying company fundamentals, and checking in on historical price movement and trends. Investors who are able to keep their emotions in check might find themselves in a better position than those who let emotions get the best of them.