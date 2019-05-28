Wick Recalled From Iowa, Cedeno Placed on Injured List

By Larry Jones / May 28, 2019 at 7:00 pm

The Chicago Cubs have made a roster move Wednesday, placing pitcher Xavier Cedeño on the 10-day injured list and recalling pitcher Rowan Wick from Triple-A Iowa.

Cedeño is dealing with inflammation in his left wrist, the team announced in a press release. He has appeared in five games for the Cubs so far this season, allowing zero runs in two innings of work. He had spent time on the injured list earlier this season with the same ailment before being activated on May 11.

Wick was acquired in a trade with the San Diego Padres in November, and has been pitching with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs so far this season. He has struck out 25 batters and walked five in 19 innings so far this season in Des Moines, and has a 2.84 ERA in 13 outings.

The move will take effect prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and the game will air on NBC Sports Chicago.

<h5 class="