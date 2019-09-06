Which Way is The Street Betting Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Go? Short Interest in the Viewfinder

Based on the latest information, investors are looking at Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)’s short data and trying to figure out market sentiment on which way the market thinks the stock is moving. The firm has 1.86% of total shares float short, yielding a short ratio of 3.14.

RECENT PERFORMANCE AND RECOMMENDATION

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)’s stock was 28.68%. Over the last week of the month, it was 1.19%, -23.54% over the last quarter, and -20.14% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Marchex, Inc. stock’s -31.53% off of the high and 7.57% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -38.78% away from the high and 38.06% from the low.

The consensus analysts recommendation at this point stands at 2.00 on Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. The same analysts are predicting that the company shares will trade to $7.50 within the next 12-18 months.

