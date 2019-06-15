Which Direction is the Schaff Signal Headed For Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)?

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) are being monitored this week as the Schaff Trend Cycle levels have shown a consistent uptrend over the course of the past 5 trading sessions. If the levels breach the key 70 level, a market reversal will be likely, according to this signal.

The Schaff indicator, created by Doug Schaff in 2008, behaves in a way like an oscillator, identifying overbought and oversold conditions in the market. These scenarios are then used to trade price reversals. A modification of the simple overbought or oversold trade setup is the addition of the 100-period exponential moving average, which is used by institutional traders as a very powerful support-resistance tool. The Stochastics oscillator is used to add confirmation to the trade entry.

Oversold values are 0 to 20 and investors might look to buy dips in up trends when the signal line crosses up from below 20 to above 20. Overbought values are 70 to 100 and investors might look to sell rallies in downtrends when the signal line crosses down from above 80 to below 80.

Investors may be taking a closer look at holdings and trying to decide which way the stock market will lean in the second half of the year. Maybe there are some surprising winners, and the decision needs to be made to either sell for a profit or hold on for further potential gains. Maybe there are some losers that are being held onto with the hope of a rebound. Sometimes investors may get too emotionally attached to certain stocks. Keeping unbiased focus on the market may help provide the portfolio with an added boost. Nobody knows for sure what will transpire over the next few quarters. As earnings reports flow in, investors will be monitoring which companies provide the biggest surprises.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is another popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) has a 14-day RSI of 68.73, the 7-day is at 64.93, and the 3-day is resting at 57.37.

Some dedicated market watchers will preach the old adage, nothing ventured nothing gained. Some may adhere to the slow and steady mindset. The correct play for one investor may not be the same for another. Some may choose to be fully invested while others may keep some cash on the sidelines. Active stock market investors may have to find that perfect balance between being too risky or playing it too safe. If the market keeps charging higher in the second half of the year, investors may have to decide whether to take profits, or let it ride.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 72.92. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) have a 200-day moving average of 45.65. The 50-day is 51.27, and the 7-day is sitting at 53.32. Using a bigger time frame to assess the moving average such as the 200-day, may help block out the noise and chaos that is often caused by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for spotting support and resistance levels.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) is 37.12. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator that may be useful for traders and investors.

The Williams %R is designed to provide a general sense of when the equity might have reached an extreme and be primed for a reversal. As a general observance, the more overbought or oversold the reading displays, the more likely a reversal may take place. The 14 day Williams %R for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) is noted at -19.69. Many consider the equity oversold if the reading is below -80 and overbought if the indicator is between 0 and -20.

Investors may be searching high and low in the market to find some bargain stocks to add to the portfolio. Finding those great stocks at cheap prices may take a lot of research and dedication. Many investors will opt to compare stocks in the same industry. This may be a good way to help determine which ones are poised to stand out above the rest. As we move into the second half of the year, all eyes will be watching the major economic reports. If the data continues to impress, the stock market may continue to cruise along without many hiccups. Careful investors will no doubt be combing through specific company data to make sure the fundamentals are in line as well. Following company fundamentals and stock technicals may help create a wider frame of reference to work with.