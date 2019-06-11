Which Direction is the Schaff Signal Headed For Bank of Montreal (BMO)?

Bank of Montreal (BMO) are in trader’s focus this week as the Schaff Trend Cycle indicator has trending lower consistently over the past week. Investors will be watching to see if the price level breaches the overbought signal at 75, which would suggest the strong likelihood of a near-term pullback.

Introduced in 2008 by Douglas Schaff, the conecpt of the Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is to identify peaks and lows and predict reversals by running through a cycle oscillator, creating an effective indicator for entry and exit signals, when used in conjuction with additional signals. The STC combines an exponential moving average with slow stochastics to display a signal line that oscillates between two levels on a scale of 0 to 100.

One of the most important factors that investors look at when examining stocks is the consistency of earnings results. When the quarterly earnings report is released, investors watch closely to see if the company is performing up to expectations. A company that fails to meet projections may see large price swings following the report. Of course one bad quarter may not signal trouble, but a company that continually disappoints during earnings season may need to be further examined to help figure out what is going on. Experienced investors will closely watch stock price movements before and after earnings events in order to gain a truer understanding of how the market is reacting to the reports.

Taking a deeper look into the technicals, at the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Bank of Montreal (BMO) is standing at 24.13. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

What Is ADX?

The Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was created by J. Welles Wilder to help determine how strong a trend is. In general, a rising ADX line means that an existing trend is gaining strength. The opposite would be the case for a falling ADX line.

Investors may be trying to find stocks that are building momentum. Finding these stocks may help bolster the portfolio going into the second half of the year. Investors often look to pounce on any opportunity in the stock market. Without properly being prepared, these opportunities may disappear quickly. Staying on top of fundamentals, technicals, and earnings, may help investors stay prepared.

Looking further at additional technical indicators we can see that the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) for Bank of Montreal (BMO) is sitting at -4.44. CCI is an indicator used in technical analysis that was designed by Donald Lambert. Although it was originally intended for commodity traders to help identify the start and finish of market trends, it is frequently used to analyze stocks as well. A CCI reading closer to +100 may indicate more buying (possibly overbought) and a reading closer to -100 may indicate more selling (possibly oversold).

Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward. Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO) have a 7-day moving average of 74.03. Taking a glance at the relative strength indictor, we note that the 14-day RSI is currently at 44.65, the 7-day stands at 49.59, and the 3-day is sitting at 73.60.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

Individual investors often strive to create a solid strategy before trying to take on the market. Setting up realistic, attainable goals, may be a good place for the amateur to start. There are many different approaches that the investor can take when getting into the stock market. Some investors will try to follow strategies that have worked for others in the past. Sometimes this will work, and sometimes it will not. Markets and economic landscapes are constantly changing. A strategy that worked yesterday may not work again tomorrow. Investors who put in the time to do the necessary homework may find themselves much better off when the market decides to rear its ugly head at some point down the road.