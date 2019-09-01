Where Do Analysts See Statoil ASA (:EQNR) Headed? ABR Hits 191

Statoil ASA (:EQNR) currently has an A verage Broker Rating of 2.71. This number is based on the 7 sell-side firms polled by Zacks. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 191. Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $20.3 within the year. The ABR is provided by Zacks which simplfies analyst ratings into an integer based number. They use a one to five scale where they translate brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 represents a Hold and 4-5 represents a consensus Sell rating.

Statoil ASA (:EQNR) closed the last session at $16.99 and sees an average of 2005578.38 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $16.42 while the current level stands at 4.07% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved -11.6% over the past 12 weeks and -20.08% year to date.

Research analysts are predicting that Statoil ASA (:EQNR) will report earnings of $.31 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Most recently Statoil ASA (:EQNR) posted quarterly earnings of $.34 which compared to the sell-side estimates of .41. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $1.86. Shares have moved $-5 over the past month and more recently, $-1.28 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 1 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

2 analysts rate Statoil ASA a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 28.57% of all the analyst ratings.

