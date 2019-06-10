Where Do Analysts See Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Headed? ABR Hits 200

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) currently has an Average Broker Rating of 2.5. This number is based on the 8 sell-side firms polled by Zacks. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 200.

Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $94.75 within the year. The ABR is provided by Zacks which simplfies analyst ratings into an integer based number. They use a one to five scale where they translate brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 represents a Hold and 4-5 represents a consensus Sell rating.



Research analysts study publicly traded companies and make recommendations on the securities of those companies. Most specialize in a particular industry or sector of the economy. They exert considerable influence in today’s marketplace. Analysts’ recommendations or reports can influence the price of a company’s stock—especially when the recommendations are widely disseminated through television appearances or through other electronic and print media. The mere mention of a company by a popular analyst can temporarily cause its stock to rise or fall—even when nothing about the company’s prospects or fundamentals has recently changed.

Analysts often use a variety of terms—buy, strong buy, near-term or long-term accumulate, near-term or long-term over-perform or under-perform, neutral, hold—to describe their recommendations. But the meanings of these terms can differ from firm to firm. Rather than make assumptions, investors should carefully read the definitions of all ratings used in each research report. They should also consider the firm’s disclosures regarding what percentage of all ratings fall into either “buy,” “hold/neutral,” and “sell” categories.

Keeping an eye on the all the day to day happenings in the stock market can be quite a task. Investors may need to try to focus in on the most important information when attempting to examine stocks to add to the portfolio. As earnings reports continue to roll in, investors may be taking a deeper look at some of the names that they have on their shortlist. Investors may also be taking a look at future estimates and guidance provided by companies in order to get a feel of how the stock price may be affected in the future. With the equity market still trading at super high levels, investors may be wondering how much higher some stocks in the portfolio can go. Maybe there are a few winners that look like they have peaked, and investors may have to decide whether to cash in or hold out for more gains. Maybe there are a few losers that have been underperforming and need to be cut loose.

Most recently Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) posted quarterly earnings of $2.8 which compared to the sell-side estimates of 2.38. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $9.4. Shares have moved $-4.05 over the past month and more recently, $1.95 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 6 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

Market watchers diligently track the companies they think can do well to grow earnings. The goal is typically to discover stocks that are most likely to outperform in the future. Many investors like to keep tabs on sell-side analyst views. Following the direction estimates are trending may provide a deeper glimpse into the health of a company. Investors may need to follow a disciplined system which may help keep emotions in check when making investment decisions. On the other end, it may be necessary to craft a new strategy if the old system isn’t providing the types of expected returns. It can also become very time-consuming to keep up with shorter-term trends and events. Managing the short-term plan with the long-term plan can be difficult given the existing economic climate.

3 analysts rate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 37.5% of all the analyst ratings.

Research analysts are predicting that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will report earnings of $2.64 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) closed the last session at $86.61 and sees an average of 460927.91 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $69.47 while the current level stands at 63.27% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved -0.63% over the past 12 weeks and 21.69% year to date.

An important idea when dealing with technical analysis is that historical stock price movements tend to repeat. Technical analysis focuses on chart patterns with the goal of analyzing market movements and defining trends. Charting has been around for many years, and even older methods are considered to be relevant due to the nature of repeating patterns. Certain trends may be easier to spot than others. Technical analysts that spend vast amounts of studying charts and patterns may be more adept at spotting specific trends. Investors may want to employ multiple methods of trend spotting in order to get a more robust spectrum with which to work.

This article is informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell the stock.

