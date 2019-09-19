Where Do Analysts See Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (:AQN) Headed? ABR Hits 214

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (:AQN) currently has an A verage Broker Rating of 2.5. This number is based on the 6 sell-side firms polled by Zacks. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 214. Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $13.42 within the year. The ABR is provided by Zacks which simplfies analyst ratings into an integer based number. They use a one to five scale where they translate brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 represents a Hold and 4-5 represents a consensus Sell rating.

An evaluation of a stock’s expected performance and/or its risk level as judged by a rating agency such as Standard and Poor’s. A stock rating will usually tell the investor how well a stock’s market value relates to what analysts believe is a fair value for the stock, based on an objective evaluation of the company. The greater the amount by which the fair value exceeds the market value, the more highly recommended a buy the stock is. Conversely, if the market value of the stock exceeds the fair value of the stock, then analysts recommend that the stock be sold.

As we move closer towards the end of the year, investors might be looking over the portfolio and trying to see what has been working and what hasn’t been. Investors may be studying the most recent earnings reports of stocks they own in order to make sure that everything is still in order. Active investors might be double checking the portfolio to make sure that it is properly diversified. There might be a few adjustments that need to be made in order to keep the holdings balanced. Of course, nobody can say for sure which way the momentum will shift over the next couple of quarters, but being prepared for any situation is generally considered to be a good idea.

Most recently Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (:AQN) posted quarterly earnings of $.11 which compared to the sell-side estimates of .13. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $.54. Shares have moved $4.64 over the past month and more recently, $2.73 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 3 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

The investing community is always using the terms bulls and bears. They are terms used to label market trends. Upward trends are considered bullish while downward trends are considered bearish. The overall market trend has been bullish for a long period of time. Trends can be long-term, short-term, or intermediate. These terms are used universally and may apply to entire markets or specific stocks. While there is money to be made in bull and bear markets, investors may want to concoct a stock strategy that will perform well during any conditions. Investors who are successful throughout any market conditions are typically highly focused, disciplined, and consistent with their trading maneuvers. Whether optimism or pessimism rules the sentiment, investors need to be able to capitalize when the time comes.

Buy Ratings

2 analysts rate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 33.33% of all the analyst ratings.

Earnings

Research analysts are predicting that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (:AQN) will report earnings of $.14 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (:AQN) closed the last session at $13.46 and sees an average of 272367.41 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $9.79 while the current level stands at 100% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved 9.28% over the past 12 weeks and 34.73% year to date.

As most investors realize, markets will trade in cycles. This being the case, most investors will likely experience extremes of both bull and bear markets during their investing tenure. A big factor in scooping up profits during bull or bear markets is having the ability to identify when markets are beginning to peak or bottom out. This is obviously no easy task even for the most experienced investor. Certain types of stock investment strategies may do better during different market conditions. Professional traders may use highly complex systems in order to spot market opportunities. Novice investors who are just starting out may use simple strategies at first. Choosing a stock picking strategy that is tailored to fit the individual investor’s goals and financial situation may be a good way to create a solid base from which to start from. With the proper amount of research and discipline, the novice investor can begin to make the transition into becoming a skilled investor.

This article is informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell the stock.

