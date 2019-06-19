What’s Unfolding For Shares of Amtek Inc (AME)

Shares of Amtek Inc (AME) are on watch as they closed the most recent session above the Parabolic SAR line. The current level of the shares currently stands at 86.80 at the time of writing.

SAR stands for stop and reverse and it is a trend following indicator, designed to identify the turning point in price action. The parabolic SAR is shown on the charts as a series of small ‘dots’ that are placed either above or below the price. When the price is trending to the upside, the dots are below the price action and when the price is trending to the downside, the dots are above the price action.



When the share price closes above the upper Parabolic SAR, a trader could interpret a buy signal. The Parabolic SAR will move from being above price to below price and the trader would cover any existing short positions and reverse direction and buy long.

When the price closes below the lower Parabolic SAR, a trader could interpret a sell signal. The Parabolic SAR will move from being below price to above price and the trader would sell any existing long positions and reverse direction and go short.

Investors may be combing through all the latest company earnings reports. They may be trying to figure out which companies look like they are going to be strong over the next few quarters. Earnings reports have the ability to cause dramatic stock price swings. Many investors will stay away from making any big trades around earnings announcements. When the dust settles, it may be much easier to determine whether a stock is worth buying or if it should be sold. Keeping a close eye on historical earnings results can provide some good insight. Companies that consistently produce solid earnings may be worth looking into further, especially if the investor is on the fence about getting into the name.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Amtek Inc (AME) is 16.47. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Amtek Inc (AME)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -14.24. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

When performing stock analysis, investors and traders may opt to view technical levels. Amtek Inc (AME) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 87.77. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory.

Checking in on moving averages, the 200-day is at 77.63, the 50-day is 85.49, and the 7-day is sitting at 85.75. Moving averages may be used by investors and traders to shed some light on trading patterns for a specific stock. Moving averages can be used to help smooth information in order to provide a clearer picture of what is going on with the stock. Technical stock analysts may use a combination of different time periods in order to figure out the history of the equity and where it may be headed in the future. MA’s can be calculated for any time period, but two very popular time frames are the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shifting gears to the Relative Strength Index, the 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 58.18, the 7-day is 64.59, and the 3-day is currently at 75.81 for Amtek Inc (AME). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular momentum indicator used for technical analysis. The RSI can help display whether the bulls or the bears are currently strongest in the market. The RSI may be used to help spot points of reversals more accurately. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder. As a general rule, an RSI reading over 70 would signal overbought conditions. A reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. As always, the values may need to be adjusted based on the specific stock and market. RSI can also be a valuable tool for trying to spot larger market turns.

Investors are constantly trying to set themselves up for success when dealing with the stock market. This may mean tracking the market from a variety of alternate angles. Keeping tabs on the overall economic climate can help provide valuable insight. Taking a look at the bigger picture can help investors filter down and sort out issues at the sector and individual company level. Making sense of the seemingly endless amount of data can be quite a challenge for the investor. Once investors become familiar with the data, they can start to devise a plan to help use the information to their advantage. Even though thousands of investors will have access to the same set of data, learning how to trade the data can be extremely important.