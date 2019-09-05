What’s Behind Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.IX)? Technical Indicators Under Review

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.IX) are heading in a near-term negative direction as the most recent close of the company has stayed below the Balance Step. The Balance Step reading takes into account the last 5 balance points of the weekly period plotted in step formation on a daily chart.

Some investors may be struggling after adding the wrong stocks to the portfolio. Creating a specific plan for investing may help turn the ship around. The stock market is still producing plenty of green arrows, and investors need to be able to capitalize. It is quite reasonable to be optimistic about the investment environment heading into the second half of the year. The next couple of weeks may be the perfect time for investors to put the pedal down and try to develop a strategy that will beat the market over the next quarter. Most investors realize that there are no certainties when it comes to equity investing. It is never a guarantee that a stock or an index will go up or down from one day to the next. Investors who prepare themselves for any scenario should be in a much better place than those who don’t.

Investors often have to calculate risk/reward scenarios when navigating the equity market. Keeping track of alternatives and gauging the likelihood of certain outcomes can help with designing a legitimate strategy. When all the research and planning has been completed, there may come a time when the investor has to make a decision and get ready to take some action. There will obviously be some trades that work out great and others that don’t. Accepting the fact that this is part of the process can help keep the investor focused on the next trade instead of lamenting the past.

Taking a look at some additional indicators, we can take a look at the share strength. In terms of Relative Strength Index for Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.IX), the 14-day reading is currently noted at 43.99, the 7-day is 57.39, and the 3-day is sitting at 75.64. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a very popular momentum indicator used for technical analysis. The RSI can help show whether the bulls or the bears are currently strongest in the market. The RSI may be used to help spot points of reversals more accurately. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder. As a general rule, an RSI reading over 70 would signal overbought conditions. A reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions.

In terms of CCI levels, Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.IX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 141.41. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory. The 14-day ADX is presently 27.95. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A level under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Investors may be studying other technical indicators like the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.IX)’s Williams %R presently stands at -14.53. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation. Looking at some moving average levels, the 200-day is at 113.18, the 50-day is 100.93, and the 7-day is sitting at 87.16. Moving averages can help identify trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help spot support and resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

