What’s Behind Intercloud Systems (ICLD)? Technical Indicators Under Review

Intercloud Systems (ICLD)’s Aroon Down level has reached above the key level of 70, indicating a strong downward trend for the security.

The Aroon indicator was developed by Tushar Chande in 1995. Aroon is used to measure the presence and strength of trends. Aroon can be drawn either as two lines, the Aroon Up and Aroon Down. The Aroon Up and Aroon Down lines oscillate between 0 and 100.

Aroon Up for a given time period is calculated by determining how much time (on a percentage basis) elapsed between the start of the time period and the point at which the highest closing price during that time period occurred. Aroon Up will be 100 when the instrument is setting new highs for the period. Conversely, Aroon Up will be 0 if the instrument has continually dropped throughout the period. Aroon Down is calculated in a similar manner, expect looking for lows as opposed to highs.

Let’s now take a look at some additional technical levels on shares of Intercloud Systems (ICLD). The current 14-day RSI is noted at 49.66, the 7-day is 50.08, and the 3-day is seen at 55.92. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

Traders may be focusing on other technical indicators for stock assessment. Presently, Intercloud Systems (ICLD) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -233.33. The CCI technical indicator can be used to help determine if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal. Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period.

A common look back period is 14 days. Intercloud Systems (ICLD)’s Williams %R presently stands at 0.00. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Intercloud Systems (ICLD) is sitting at 39.68. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

A widely used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for spotting peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out reliable support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 0.00.

