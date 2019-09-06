What’s Behind Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIR.TO)? Technical Indicators Under Review

Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIR.TO) shares are being placed on chartists radar as the recent share price of 1.88 is pushed below the balance step moving average.

The balance step is a simple Moving Average calculated from last 5 Balance Points (MA/3),5) of the weekly period bar plotted in step formation on the daily chart. This chart is used to project 1 bar forward (one day). The weekly steps can be used to determine a near-term trend. When the price is above, this typically indicates a bullish trend. When the price is below the Balance Step, this generally spells a bearish trend.

There is no easy answer when attempting to address the tough question of how to best approach the equity market, especially when facing a turbulent investing climate. There are many different schools of thought when it comes to stock trading. Investors may have to first gauge their appetite for risk in order to build a solid platform on which to construct a legitimate strategy. The wealth of available information has made the road a bit smoother to travel for amateur investors. Making the transition to the next level is most likely on the minds of many dedicated investors. Tracking technicals and fundamentals may also help provide a roadmap to help separate the contenders from the pretenders. As we head into the second half of the year, it remains to be seen which way the market will lean. Investors may have to do all the necessary homework in order to find stocks that will thrive under any market conditions.

Investors often have to calculate risk/reward scenarios when navigating the equity market. Keeping track of alternatives and gauging the likelihood of certain outcomes can help with designing a legitimate strategy. When all the research and planning has been completed, there may come a time when the investor has to make a decision and get ready to take some action. There will obviously be some trades that work out great and others that don’t. Accepting the fact that this is part of the process can help keep the investor focused on the next trade instead of lamenting the past.

Taking a look at some additional indicators, we can take a look at the share strength. In terms of Relative Strength Index for Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIR.TO), the 14-day reading is currently noted at 37.84, the 7-day is 42.50, and the 3-day is sitting at 58.15. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a very popular momentum indicator used for technical analysis. The RSI can help show whether the bulls or the bears are currently strongest in the market. The RSI may be used to help spot points of reversals more accurately. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder. As a general rule, an RSI reading over 70 would signal overbought conditions. A reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions.

In terms of CCI levels, Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIR.TO) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -54.07. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory. The 14-day ADX is presently 39.76. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A level under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Investors may be studying other technical indicators like the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIR.TO)’s Williams %R presently stands at -68.85. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation. Looking at some moving average levels, the 200-day is at 3.17, the 50-day is 2.44, and the 7-day is sitting at 1.84. Moving averages can help identify trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help spot support and resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

