What’s at Stake for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DXPE)? Cash Flow Change of -1.00000 Tells a Story

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DXPE) has seen year over year cash flow change of -1.00000. This is calculated as the one year percentage growth of the firm’s cash flow from operations from their publicly filed statement of cash flows. Cash reserves are an important element for an investor to consider when analyzing a stock. A continued reduction in cash flow could spell trouble for a firm while on the other hand solid continued cash flow growth should translate into stock growth.

Investors often conduct stock analysis to help figure out which ones are a good buy, and at what price should they get in. The two main types of stock research used by investors are fundamental and technical analysis. Some investors will only study the fundamentals while others will only follow the technicals. Many will choose to combine the two methods in order to get a more well-rounded view of the stock. Fundamental analysis entails following company data. This may include studying the balance sheet, profit and loss statements, and the overall competency of company management. Fundamental analysts often use financial ratios to help understand company information. Technical analysts often study charts in order to define trends. This research is typically not concerned with how the underlying financials of the company look, but how the stock has been trading.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DXPE) of the Support Services sector closed the recent session at 35.850000 with a market value of $630680.



Taking look at some key returns data we can note the following:

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DXPE) has Return on Invested Capital of 0.219666, with a 5-year average of 0.282881 and an ROIC quality score of 2.860217. Why is ROIC important to potential investors? It’s one of the most fundamental metrics in determining the value of a firm’s shares. It helps potential investors determine if the company is using it’s invested capital to return profits.

Drilling down into some additional key near-term indicators we note that the Capex to PPE ratio stands at 0.000000 for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DXPE). The Capex to PPE ratio shows you how capital intensive a company is. Stocks with an increasing (year over year) ratio may be moving to be more capital intensive and often underperform the market. Higher Capex also often means lower Free Cash Flow (Operating cash flow – Capex) generation and lower dividends as companies don’t have the cash to pay dividends if they are investing more in the business.

In addition to Capex to PPE we can look at Cash Flow to Capex. This ration compares a stock’s operating cash flow to its capital expenditure and can identify if a firm can generate enough cash to meet investment needs. Investors are looking for a ratio greater than one, which indicates that the firm can meet that need. Comparing to other firms in the same industry is relevant for this ratio. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DXPE)’s Cash Flow to Capex stands at .

Traders often employ unique systems when trying to beat the stock market. There are many different trading strategies or systems that can be used. New traders may find out very quickly that trading without a plan is a recipe for ruin. When starting out, it may require a lot of focus and dedication just to stay afloat. With more experience and hard work, traders may be able to eventually scoop up some of those profits that they were expecting when they started out. Some traders may have a few big wins right out of the gate. This may lead to overconfidence in the future if the proper precautions are not taken. Traders constantly need to be paying attention to everything that is going with the stock market. Moves can happen in the blink of an eye and without any notice. Being prepared to take a position at a moment’s notice can pay off big when the opportunity arises.

Near-Term Growth Drilldown

Now we’ll take a look at some key growth data as decimals. One year cash flow growth ratio is calculated on a trailing 12 months basis and is a one year percentage growth of a firm’s cash flow from operations. This number stands at -1.00000 for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DXPE). The one year Growth EBIT ratio stands at 0.98110 and is a calculation of one year growth in earnings before interest and taxes. The one year EBITDA growth number stands at 0.53564 which is calculated similarly to EBIT Growth with just the addition of amortization.

Taking even a further look we note that the 1 year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Growth is at -1.00000. The one year growth in Net Profit after Tax is 1.10156 and lastly sales growth was 0.17767.

In looking at some Debt ratios, DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DXPE) has a debt to equity ratio of 0.98534 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of 0.000000. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at 3.88325. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. DXP Enterprises, Inc.’s ND to MV current stands at 0.444048. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

Many new traders will jump right into the market without any concrete plan. They may be highly optimistic, but will soon realize that it takes more than optimism to secure profits in the stock market. Successful traders are usually good at having a backup plan for every trade. This may seem unnecessary to some, but when the harsh reality of a losing trade comes into the picture, it can be hard to rebound after taking a big hit. Rushing into trades to try and cover recent losses may also leave the trader on the outside looking in. Taking a rationalized approach may help the trader ride out the bumpy patches when they inevitably come.

50/200 Simple Moving Average Cross

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DXPE) has a 1.00354 50/200 day moving average cross value. Cross SMA 50/200 (SMA = Simple Moving Average) and is calculated as follows:

Cross SMA 50/200 = 50 day moving average / 200day moving average. If the Cross SMA 50/200 value is greater than 1, it tell us that the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average (golden cross), indicating an upward moving share price.

On the other hand if the Cross SMA 50/200 value is less than 1, this shows that the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average (a death cross), and tells us that share prices has fallen recently and may continue to do so.

Investors may be looking at all the different factors that come into play when searching for those next stocks to add to the portfolio. Maybe there are some names that have been on the radar, but the timing hasn’t been right to add them into the mix. As we get closer to the end of the year, investors may be looking back at individual stock performance over the past year. They may discover some great opportunities that weren’t available during the last review. Investors may also be keeping an eye on which sectors were the big winners during the latest earnings season. Branching out into new areas may help give the investor some alternative ideas for the next few quarters.