What the MFI Reveals About Sunpower Corp (SPWR)

Sunpower Corp (SPWR) shares have sparked the interest of some chartists as the Money Flow Index has dropped below 30, potentially heading for key 20 levels. The Money Flow Index is an indicator that utilizes the volume and volatility of an asset to determine the buying or selling pressure of an asset. The indicator was developed by Avrum Soudack and Gene Quong as a volume-weighted variation of the RSI.

The Money Flow Index is calibrated from 0 to 100, and creates a money flow ratio (Positive Money Flow to Negative Money Flow) over a time period. This money flow ratio is what is pushed into an RSI formula to create a momentum indicator. Being a momentum indicator, the Money Flow Index (MFI) is capable evaluating overbought and oversold market conditions, using values of 70-80 and above for overbought conditions and 20 and below for oversold situations.

Coming up with a viable and solid stock investment plan might be on the minds of many individual investors. A solid plan might entail defining the overall objective and recognizing tangible restraints. Figuring out these details may help the investor focus on the most important aspects of investing in the stock market. Following strategies set forth by others may work, but they may also leave the investor in a quandary. What worked in the past for one person may not work in the future for another. Investors may need to craft the plan keeping in mind the long-term goals. Although some investors and traders focus on the short-term, many investors are more interested in making the grade over a number of years, and not a number of days or months. Plans may need to be set up so that they are flexible and have the ability to withstand unforeseen shifts and rapidly changing stock market scenarios. Flexibility may end up being the key to a successful plan down the road. Investors may also want to do regular check-ins on portfolio performance in order to keep tabs on how well the plan is working.

Investors might be interested in taking a closer look at additional stock technical levels. After a recent check, Sunpower Corp (SPWR) has a 14-day ATR of 0.73. The average true range indicator was created by J. Welles Wilder in order to measure volatility. The ATR may help traders to determine the strength of a breakout or reversal in price. It is important to mention that the ATR was not designed to calculate price direction or to predict future prices.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Sunpower Corp (SPWR) is sitting at 15.43. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 52.29, the 7-day stands at 54.77, and the 3-day is sitting at 69.03. Many investors look to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of a particular stock to help identify overbought/oversold conditions. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s. Wilder laid out the foundation for future technical analysts to further investigate the RSI and its relationship to underlying price movements. Since its inception, RSI has remained very popular with traders and investors. Other technical analysts have built upon the work of Wilder. The 14-day RSI is still a widely popular choice among technical stock analysts.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Sunpower Corp (SPWR)’s Williams %R presently stands at -32.46. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Taking a closer look from a technical standpoint, Sunpower Corp (SPWR) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 32.27. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

Stock market investing can sometimes cause investors heads to spin. Following stocks on a daily basis, it is plain to see the amount of coverage that follows certain companies. This non-stop barrage of information may eventually become overwhelming for the novice investor. Filtering through all the data may involve taking a look at a company or stock from multiple angles. There are many investors out there that preach strictly following fundamental data. There are others that swear by the technical analysis. Many investors will opt to employ a research strategy that involves pieces of the two approaches. Knowing every little detail about a company may not be overly necessary, but it may help provide a bit more direction when navigating the stock market maze. Investors who put in the time to study all the fundamentals may want to also start watching the charts on stock that they are thinking about adding to the portfolio. Making sure that no stone is left unturned when examining a stock may end up being the difference between a big winner and a big loser.