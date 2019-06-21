What the MFI Reveals About Roper Industries (ROP)

Roper Industries (ROP) shares have sparked the interest of some chartists as the Money Flow Index has climbed above 60, potentially heading for key 70 levels. The Money Flow Index is an indicator that utilizes the volume and volatility of an asset to determine the buying or selling pressure of an asset. The indicator was developed by Avrum Soudack and Gene Quong as a volume-weighted variation of the RSI.

The Money Flow Index is calibrated from 0 to 100, and creates a money flow ratio (Positive Money Flow to Negative Money Flow) over a time period. This money flow ratio is what is pushed into an RSI formula to create a momentum indicator. Being a momentum indicator, the Money Flow Index (MFI) is capable evaluating overbought and oversold market conditions, using values of 70-80 and above for overbought conditions and 20 and below for oversold situations.

Investors may be combing through all the latest company earnings reports. They may be trying to figure out which companies look like they are going to be strong over the next few quarters. Earnings reports have the ability to cause dramatic stock price swings. Many investors will stay away from making any big trades around earnings announcements. When the dust settles, it may be much easier to determine whether a stock is worth buying or if it should be sold. Keeping a close eye on historical earnings results can provide some good insight. Companies that consistently produce solid earnings may be worth looking into further, especially if the investor is on the fence about getting into the name.

Technical traders may also be looking at recent indicator levels on shares of Roper Industries (ROP). After a recent check, the 50-day Moving Average is 355.07, the 200-day Moving Average is 311.42, and the 7-day is noted at 365.07. Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time.

Traders may be relying in part on technical stock analysis. Roper Industries (ROP) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 65.66. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Roper Industries (ROP) is 25.35. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. The 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 62.91, the 7-day is at 67.44, and the 3-day is spotted at 73.20 for Roper Industries (ROP).

Investors are constantly trying to set themselves up for success when dealing with the stock market. This may mean tracking the market from a variety of alternate angles. Keeping tabs on the overall economic climate can help provide valuable insight. Taking a look at the bigger picture can help investors filter down and sort out issues at the sector and individual company level. Making sense of the seemingly endless amount of data can be quite a challenge for the investor. Once investors become familiar with the data, they can start to devise a plan to help use the information to their advantage. Even though thousands of investors will have access to the same set of data, learning how to trade the data can be extremely important.