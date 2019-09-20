What Story Are The Numbers Telling For These Stocks? Aspen Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:AZPN), Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:AZPN) boasts a Price to Book ratio of 21.920890. This ratio is calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 36.175774, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 32.813253. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

One of the most basic ideas that goes along with the stock market is buy low and sell high. Although this advice is overly obvious, many new investors will do the exact opposite when trading stocks. Inexperienced investors have the tendency to buy stocks that have been performing the best recently. This may be caused by certain factors such as not looking into the underlying fundamentals or just hoping that the stock will continue to rise. Rookie investors may also make the error of holding onto shares that continue to drop in value. Instead of cutting the loser loose, they hold off with the hope that eventually the stock will at least get back to the breakeven point.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:AZPN) has a current MF Rank of 4820. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:AZPN) is 0.308068. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:AZPN) is 5. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Further, we can see that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:AZPN) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.034442 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of 0.03380. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Volatility/PI

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:AZPN) is 33.180400. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:AZPN) is 36.801000. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 31.967500.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:AZPN) for last month was 0.93803. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:AZPN) is 1.12059.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Aspen Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:AZPN) has a Value Composite score of 73. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 61.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:AZPN). The name currently has a score of 30.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Investors might be looking to find some bargains to add to the portfolio as we move closer towards the end of the year. Maybe some of the earlier portfolio picks don’t look as promising as they did a few months ago. There might also be a few names that have fallen off a cliff and do not look they will be returning to previous levels. Investors may be searching for a few overlooked stocks that the rest of the investing community has passed on for whatever reason. Nobody knows for sure what the next couple of quarters have in store. As earnings season kicks off, investors will be closely following the companies that manage to beat expectations by a wide margin.



Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has a Price to Book ratio of 20.186102. This ratio has been calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 114.145355, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of -51.717940. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

Because there are so many stocks to choose from, it may not be feasible for investors to be able to research all of them. Investors may have many different preferred methods for screening stocks, and it can sometimes be easier to focus on a small number of stocks at first. There is no shortage of stock picking ideas that come from various outlets across the globe. Certain stocks tend to become household names simply because of the amount of coverage that they get from the media. There are many unglamorous stocks that might be a good fit for the portfolio. Taking the time to branch out into previously non-researched sectors may give the investor some new ideas for portfolio additions in the future.

Further, we can see that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.047927 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.06427. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has a Value Composite score of 82. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 84.

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has a current MF Rank of 13265. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is -0.143781. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is 4. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Volatility/PI

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is 39.940100. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is 36.922800. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 36.508500.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) for last month was 1.00910. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is 1.15514.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN). The name currently has a score of 30.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Once the individual investor has figured out a plan to analyze stocks, they can begin to start building a portfolio. Because not everyone has the same goals, time horizons, and risk appetites, it is hard to provide one answer to the question of how to construct the perfect winning stock portfolio. Although every investor’s goal is typically to beat the market and secure consistent profits, this is no easy accomplishment. Professionals have spent many years studying the ins and outs of the stock market. There are certain strategies that may work better during different market cycles, but it is hard to say with any certainty that they will continue to work in the future. Markets and economic landscapes are constantly changing, and being able to keep up with the changes might involve tweaking strategies that have previously been successful but no longer are.

