What Story Are The Numbers Telling For Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares?

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has a Price to Book ratio of 3.207783. This ratio has been calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 9.495747, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 19.575791. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

Investors looking to make big gains in the equity market may be looking to fine tune an existing strategy or create a whole new one. It may sound quite easy, buy low and sell high. Obviously, navigating the stock market typically entails much more than that. Identifying market tops and correction levels may be very difficult. Of course, it always hurts to take a loss, but figuring out how to shrink losses can help keep the ship afloat during turbulent market conditions. The situation for the average investor may vary greatly from one person to the next. Some investors will be working with a short-term plan, while other may be focused on a longer-term investment horizon. Goals may also vary from individual to individual. Keeping these goals in sight may help clear up the sometimes foggy investing waters, and provide clarity for creating a winning portfolio.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is 0.039402. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is 5. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). The name currently has a score of 5.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has a current MF Rank of 5344. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

Further, we can see that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.009425 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of 0.06715. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has a Value Composite score of 34. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 32.

Occasionally, investors may feel like they are riding on a wild roller coaster when dealing with the stock market. Controlling emotions when taking the ride may assist with making necessary decisions when the time comes. Many investors choose to do thorough research when purchasing any stock. Knowing what is owned and why it is owned may help ease the mind when things get sticky. When the market is riding high and there is generally smooth sailing on the investing seas, individual investors may have the tendency to get complacent. Being prepared for any situation may help ease the stress of big market decision making. There may be a time when it seems like everything is going off the rails, but having an actual game plan for management and recovery could make a huge difference both financially and psychologically.



Volatility/PI



Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is 31.857200. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is 26.637400. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 26.326000.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for last month was 1.03617. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is 1.00818.

As most investors most likely have learned, there is no easy answer when deciding how to best take aim at the equity market, especially when faced with a volatile investing scenario. There are many different views when it comes to trading stocks. Investors may have to first come up with a plan in order to build a solid platform on which to compile a legitimate strategy. The vast amount of publically available data can seem overwhelming for novice investors. Making sense of the sea of information may do wonders for the health of the individual investor’s holdings.

