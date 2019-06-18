What Stance Are Analysts Taking on DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)?

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) currently has an A verage Broker Rating of 2.63. This number is based on the 8 sell-side firms polled by Zacks. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 229. Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $127.86 within the year. The ABR is provided by Zacks which simplfies analyst ratings into an integer based number. They use a one to five scale where they translate brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 represents a Hold and 4-5 represents a consensus Sell rating.

An evaluation of a stock’s expected performance and/or its risk level as judged by a rating agency such as Standard and Poor’s. A stock rating will usually tell the investor how well a stock’s market value relates to what analysts believe is a fair value for the stock, based on an objective evaluation of the company. The greater the amount by which the fair value exceeds the market value, the more highly recommended a buy the stock is. Conversely, if the market value of the stock exceeds the fair value of the stock, then analysts recommend that the stock be sold.

Investors will be closely tracking the equity market as we charge through the last couple of months of the year. They may be doing a review of the portfolio to see what moves have worked and which ones haven’t. Reviewing specific holdings and past entry and exit points may help the investor develop new ideas to trade on in the future. Staying on top of market happenings and the economic landscape can be a challenge. Investors will be closely following the action over the next quarter to help gauge whether the bulls will stay out front, or if the bears will take the lead.

Most recently DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) posted quarterly earnings of $2.05 which compared to the sell-side estimates of 1.95. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $6.45. Shares have moved $1.85 over the past month and more recently, $1.18 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 2 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

Buy Ratings

2 analysts rate DTE Energy Company a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 25% of all the analyst ratings.

Earnings

Research analysts are predicting that DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) will report earnings of $1.22 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) closed the last session at $129.74 and sees an average of 704083.13 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $97.05 while the current level stands at 100% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved 3.7% over the past 12 weeks and 17.63% year to date.

This article is informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell the stock.

