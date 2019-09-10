What Stance Are Analysts Taking on Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO)?

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) currently has an A verage Broker Rating of 2.97. This number is based on the 12 sell-side firms polled by Zacks. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 204. Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $11.41 within the year. The ABR is provided by Zacks which simplfies analyst ratings into an integer based number. They use a one to five scale where they translate brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 represents a Hold and 4-5 represents a consensus Sell rating.

An evaluation of a stock’s expected performance and/or its risk level as judged by a rating agency such as Standard and Poor’s. A stock rating will usually tell the investor how well a stock’s market value relates to what analysts believe is a fair value for the stock, based on an objective evaluation of the company. The greater the amount by which the fair value exceeds the market value, the more highly recommended a buy the stock is. Conversely, if the market value of the stock exceeds the fair value of the stock, then analysts recommend that the stock be sold.

Investors are always striving to locate the next great stock to add to the portfolio. Finding that next winner may involve some dedicated research and perseverance. Sorting through the immense amount of information about public companies can be a chore. Many sharp investors will attack the equity markets from many various angles. This may encompass keeping close tabs on fundamental and technical data. This may also include monitoring analyst opinions and tracking institutional transactions.

Most recently Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) posted quarterly earnings of $-0.99 which compared to the sell-side estimates of -0.89. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $-2.2. Shares have moved $20.85 over the past month and more recently, $12.54 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 6 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

Buy Ratings

3 analysts rate Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 25% of all the analyst ratings.

Earnings

Research analysts are predicting that Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) will report earnings of $-0.67 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) closed the last session at $7.36 and sees an average of 2809247.5 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $5.36 while the current level stands at 12.95% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved -9.8% over the past 12 weeks and -22.03% year to date.

