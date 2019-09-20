What Stance Are Analysts Taking on BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT)?

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) currently has an Average Broker Rating of 2.2. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 216. This number is based on the 15 sell-side firms polled by Zacks.



Each brokerage research report carries with it some form of recommendation. The brokerage firms may use different lingo for their rating systems (like saying Outperform instead of Buy), but they can all be properly sorted into our 5 level classification system that is now the industry standard. Each of the 5 classifications has a value associated with it to help compute the ABR.

As the name implies the ABR will show you the Average of Brokerage Recommendations on a given stock. The benefit is that you quickly get a snapshot of where Wall Street stands on a stock without having to read a mountain of research reports.



Broker recommendations are made by brokerage firms (for example, JP Morgan) and are not an outright recommendation to buy or sell a share, but instead give an indication of how the broker thinks the company will perform relative to its sector. Their recommendations are issued over a particular period of time. The recommendations provided in the Research Centre are shown on a 75 day rolling basis. Each brokerage firm has its own way of rating that may make it difficult to compare broker recommendations between the brokerage houses.

For example, at one brokerage “buy” may be the strongest recommendation, while at another “buy” could be second to a “strong buy” rating. The second-highest ratings also have a number of different other names: “accumulate”, “outperform”, “moderate buy” or “overweight”.

Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $55.04 within the year.

Investors are constantly searching for quality stocks to help provide a boost to the portfolio. Quality can come in various forms such as a company that is a sales leader in a market that is growing or a company that is a technological leader with a proven record of success. Finding quality stocks at a bargain price is typically on the agenda for most investors. Because the economy and the stock market do not always go hand in hand, it may be important to analyze individual stocks. Some investors may choose to buy when the market is going up and sell when the market is going down. Other investors will opt to do the exact opposite. Whether the investor is going with the trend or against it, it can be important to make sure that the right types of stocks are in the portfolio. Nobody can exactly predict the future, but staying on top of portfolio holdings may help when the necessary decisions need to be made.

Research analysts are predicting that BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) will report earnings of $1.04 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) closed the last session at $53.11 and sees an average of 4028604 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $41.27 while the current level stands at 97.46% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved 9.17% over the past 12 weeks and 21.79% year to date.

Most recently BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) posted quarterly earnings of $1.12 which compared to the sell-side estimates of 1.08. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $4.25. Shares have moved $14.57 over the past month and more recently, $2.97 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 10 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

As we move deeper into the year, investors will be paying attention to which companies are well-positioned for future growth. Even if the current earnings reports are a mixed bag, investors can study which industries look they are taking the top spot. Many active investors may be focusing on which way estimates are trending heading into the company earnings release. Analysts will often make updates to projections shortly before and after the earnings numbers are provided. Many active investors may enjoy the volatility that comes with trading around earnings, but others will choose to let the heavy action pass before deciding which stocks to buy or sell next.

6 analysts rate BB&T Corporation a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 40% of all the analyst ratings.