What Kind of Picture Are the Technicals Painting For Yellow Cake Plc (YCA.L)?

Yellow Cake Plc (YCA.L) shares are on chartist’s watch as the stock is edging below the MACD Histogram zero line. Current levels place the share price around 204.50, while the MACD indicates a bearish trend.

The MACD-Histogram is an indicator of an indicator. In fact, MACD is also an indicator of an indicator. This means that the MACD-Histogram is four steps removed from the price of the underlying security. In other words, it is the fourth derivative of price.

First derivative: 12-day EMA and 26-day EMA

Second derivative: MACD (12-day EMA less the 26-day EMA)

Third derivative: MACD signal line (9-day EMA of MACD)

Fourth derivative: MACD-Histogram (MACD less MACD signal line)

The base for this indicator is the security’s price. It takes four steps to get from the actual price to the MACD-Histogram. Chartists should keep this in mind when analyzing the MACD-Histogram. It is an indicator of an indicator. Therefore, it is designed to anticipate signals in MACD, which in turn is designed to identify changes in the price momentum of the underlying security.

Investors may also be looking to gain an edge by following the current technical levels for Yellow Cake Plc (YCA.L). In terms of Moving Averages, the 50-day is 213.87, the 200-day is at 228.03, and the 7-day is 205.93. Using a longer term moving average such as the 200-day may help block out the noise and chaos that is sometimes created by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for finding support and resistance levels. Employing the use of the moving average for technical equity analysis is still highly popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to assist with the discovery of buying and selling opportunities.

Yellow Cake Plc (YCA.L)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -84.38. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would point to an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator.

Yellow Cake Plc (YCA.L) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -81.31. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Yellow Cake Plc (YCA.L) is sitting at 17.04. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 43.07, the 7-day stands at 41.23, and the 3-day is sitting at 37.35.

