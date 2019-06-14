What is The Twiggs Money Flow Implying for Petiq Inc Cl A (PETQ)?

Petiq Inc Cl A (PETQ) shares under being placed under the lens today as the Twiggs Money Flow indicator, or TMF has climbed above the zero line, indicating bullish momentum. Twiggs Money Flow Index is a technical indicator created by Collin Twiggs. It is derived from Chaikin Money Flow Index but uses true ranges instead of highs minus lows to prevent spikes due to gaps. It is also using a smoothing exponential moving average to prevent volume spikes to alter results. The exponential moving average is the one described by Welles Wilder for many of his indicators.

When Twiggs Money Flow Index moves above 0, players are accumulating and thus prices are subject to climb higher. When Twiggs Money Flow Index is below 0, players are distributing and prices are more subject to move lower. Divergences of Twiggs Money Flow Index indicator with prices give also solid signals.

Equity market investors have plenty of information available to them when making stock selections. One of the toughest parts of selecting stocks may be figuring out which data to pay attention to. There are always swirling headlines in today’s financial news media. While some information may be highly important, other information may be much less important. Knowing exactly what to look for when doing stock research may take a lot of time to master. Investors who are able to stay highly focused may find it much easier to spot opportunities in the market. Once the investor knows what to look for, the stock market puzzle may be a bit easier to start piecing together.

Petiq Inc Cl A (PETQ) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 137.60. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Petiq Inc Cl A (PETQ) is sitting at 12.40. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 55.16, the 7-day stands at 63.25, and the 3-day is sitting at 68.59.

After a recent technical review, shares of Petiq Inc Cl A (PETQ) have a 200-day moving average of 30.70. The 50-day is 29.01, and the 7-day is sitting at 28.22. Using a wider time frame to assess the moving average such as the 200-day, may help block out the noise and chaos that is often caused by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for spotting support and resistance levels. Employing the use of the moving average for technical equity analysis is still highly popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to assist with the discovery of buying and selling opportunities.

Petiq Inc Cl A (PETQ)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -21.67. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would point to an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator.

Investors may be trying to decide which way the stock market will shift over the next couple of quarters. Having a general idea based on research is one thing, but constantly trying to time the market may lead to negative portfolio performance. Of course, overall market downturns can be frustrating to everyone invested in shares. Being able to ride out the day to day volatility and make proper investing decisions based on solid stock examination, may help the investor secure profits down the line. Investors who spend too much time focusing on stocks that have already made a run may find themselves in a sticky situation if they get into the name to late. Just because a certain stock has been going up for a long time, it doesn’t mean that the momentum will be sustained into the future. Taking the time to find quality stocks instead of just looking at the hot stock of the day, may allow investors to keep thriving in the market.