What is the Stochastic Momentum Reading Portraying For Savannah Petroleum Plc (SAVP.L)

Investors are delving into the details on shares of Savannah Petroleum Plc (SAVP.L). The share price has climbed the ladder moving past the Stochtastic Momentum Index of +40, indicating possible overbought territory.

The Stochastic Momentum Index, or SMI, is a more refined version of the original stochastic oscillator, employing a wider range of values and having a higher sensitivity to closing prices. The Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI) indicator was developed by William Blau and is based on the Stochastic indicator. The Stochastic oscillator is calculated using the close price relative to the high low trading range, whereas the Stochastic Momentum Index indicator is calculated using the close price relative to the midpoint of the high low trading range. The most common method of using SMI is to look for buy trades when the SMI falls under -40 and then rises back above through -40. Sell trades are looked for when the SMI rises above +40 and then falls back below +40.

Savannah Petroleum Plc (SAVP.L)’s current 14-day Willams %R value has been spotted at -16.42. Values can span from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would indicate a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be combined with other technicals to help identify a specific trend.

Savannah Petroleum Plc (SAVP.L) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 154.80. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well. Checking on another technical indicator, the 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 69.00.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Moving average indicators are commonly tracked by technical stock analysts. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with multiple time periods to help spot stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Presently, the 200-day moving average is at 22.21, and the 50-day is 17.42. The 14-day ADX for Savannah Petroleum Plc (SAVP.L) is standing at 42.54. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

