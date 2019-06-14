What is the Short Interest on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock? Traders Make Their Bets

According to the latest stock data, investors are looking at The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s short data and trying to figure out market sentiment on which way the market thinks the stock is moving. The firm has 24.32% of total shares float short, yielding a short ratio of 13.95.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s stock was 4.69%. Over the last week of the month, it was 1.76%, -2.55% over the last quarter, and 0.31% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stock’s -10.95% off of the high and 6.47% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -24.32% away from the high and 9.42% from the low.

The consensus analysts recommendation at this point stands at 2.80 on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. The same analysts are predicting that the company shares will trade to $52.56 within the next 12-18 months.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts. Examples of analysis performed within this article are only examples. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based only on limited and open source information. Assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.