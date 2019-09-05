What is the Short Interest on Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Stock? Traders Make Their Bets

According to the latest stock data, investors are looking at Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s short data and trying to figure out market sentiment on which way the market thinks the stock is moving. The firm has 6.30% of total shares float short, yielding a short ratio of 6.81.

Many investors get into the stock market with unrealistic expectations. For whatever reason, they may have the mindset that snatching profits is easy. Thinking that profits can be doubled or tripled right away may lead the investor down the road of no return. Although the lucky few might hit some big winners right off the bat, these chances are quite low. Stocks tend to be volatile in the short-term. Unless investors have a game plan ready to capitalize on short-term movements, they may want to take a wider, longer-term approach. Trying to figure out which way the market will turn from one day to the next can be a highly frustrating procedure. Having the patience to thoroughly examine every trade can immensely boost the investor’s chances of surviving and thriving into the future.

Investing in the stock market often requires individuals to gauge how much risk they are willing to take on for potential reward. Piling on too much risk can put the investor out of their comfort zone. On the flip side, taking on too little risk may not provide the opportunity to receive enough returns to achieve previously stated goals. Finding that perfect balance may come with some first-hand experience that includes some trial and error.

They hope that the stock price will fall or that the company will fail and go bankrupt, leading the equity holders to ruin. The short sellers will then buy the stock back at a much lower price and replace the borrowed shares, pocketing the difference.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s stock was -30.15%. Over the last week of the month, it was 2.61%, -29.76% over the last quarter, and -24.80% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Quotient Technology Inc. stock’s -37.78% off of the high and 7.80% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -53.30% away from the high and 7.80% from the low.

The consensus analysts recommendation at this point stands at 2.10 on Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT). This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. The same analysts are predicting that the company shares will trade to $12.14 within the next 12-18 months.

On a typical market day there is no shortage of stock news. Investors are often tasked with trying to decipher which news is worth paying attention to and which isn’t. Not only is there plenty of swirling news, there are usually plenty of opinions that follow. Closely following market sentiment can be useful for some, but it may impede others when decisions need to be made. When it comes to dedicated stock research, taking shortcuts may result in disappointing portfolio performance. Investors have to be careful not to be tempted by the hot stocks of the day. Of course, maybe some of those stocks would fit well in the portfolio, but doing individual stock study can help confirm the addition.

