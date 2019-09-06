What is the Schaff Indicator Suggesting For Atlas Air Ww (AAWW)?

Atlas Air Ww (AAWW) are in trader’s focus this week as the Schaff Trend Cycle indicator has trending higher consistently over the past week. Investors will be watching to see if the price level breaches the overbought signal at 75, which would suggest the strong likelihood of a near-term pullback.

Introduced in 2008 by Douglas Schaff, the conecpt of the Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is to identify peaks and lows and predict reversals by running through a cycle oscillator, creating an effective indicator for entry and exit signals, when used in conjuction with additional signals. The STC combines an exponential moving average with slow stochastics to display a signal line that oscillates between two levels on a scale of 0 to 100.

Investors may be looking for the next positive catalyst to create a solid breakout. Some may be wondering when the party will end, and it remains to be seen if excess and profit-taking rotation may create any pullbacks in the upcoming quarter. Investors may have to make a decision whether to ease-up or stay aggressive. Investors may also be closely watching winners and losers, especially in the technology sector. Understanding and researching the space may be highly important when managing the investment portfolio. The key for investors will be to try and locate the winners in the space and find the companies that are either creating new technology or adapting to it rapidly.

Checking on some other popular technical levels, Atlas Air Ww (AAWW) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -85.13. The CCI technical indicator can be employed to help figure out if a stock is entering overbought or oversold territory. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that may signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may provide an oversold signal.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 31.24, the 7-day sits at 34.75, and the 3-day is resting at 43.47 for Atlas Air Ww (AAWW). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time. Currently, the 7-day moving average is sitting at 25.33.

Let’s take a further look at the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX measures the strength or weakness of a particular trend. Investors and traders may be looking to figure out if a stock is trending before employing a specific trading strategy. The ADX is typically used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) which point to the direction of the trend. The 14-day ADX for Atlas Air Ww (AAWW) is currently at 39.02. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend.

