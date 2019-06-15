What is the Schaff Indicator Suggesting For Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL)?

Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) are in trader’s focus this week as the Schaff Trend Cycle indicator has trending higher consistently over the past week. Investors will be watching to see if the price level breaches the overbought signal at 75, which would suggest the strong likelihood of a near-term pullback.

Introduced in 2008 by Douglas Schaff, the conecpt of the Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is to identify peaks and lows and predict reversals by running through a cycle oscillator, creating an effective indicator for entry and exit signals, when used in conjuction with additional signals. The STC combines an exponential moving average with slow stochastics to display a signal line that oscillates between two levels on a scale of 0 to 100.

Investors often have to make decisions on what to do with stocks that have unperformed. Maybe things didn’t pan out the right way, even after combing through the numbers. Sometimes it may be difficult to let go of a stock that isn’t up to par. Knowing when to cut a loser from the portfolio can be a useful skill for the individual investor. On the flip side, investors may have to decide whether to sell a winner. There may be occasions when a stock goes through the roof without any notice. The tricky part may be figuring out whether to cash in, or keep riding the wave. Heading into the next few quarters, investors will be trying to make sure they have all the bases covered.

Turning to some additional metrics for Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL), we note that the shares currently have a 50-day Moving Average of 37.90, the 200-day Moving Average is 38.29, and the 7-day is noted at 39.14. Following moving averages with different time frames may help offer a wide variety of stock information. A longer average like the 200-day may serve as a smoothing tool when striving to evaluate longer term trends. On the flip side, a shorter MA like the 50-day may help with identifying shorter term trading signals. Moving averages may also function well as a tool for determining support and resistance levels.

Investors may be doing a mid-year review of the portfolio. They may be looking to see what changes need to be made for the second half of the year. Maybe there were some great performers that don’t need much attention. There may also be some not so great performers that need to be looked at a little bit closer. As the next earnings reports become available, investors will be able to scrutinize the numbers. Investors may be tracking sell-side analyst projections heading into earnings. Analysts will often update their numbers as the earnings date approaches.

Traders may be relying in part on technical stock analysis. Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 56.46. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) is 21.51. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. The 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 55.31, the 7-day is at 54.21, and the 3-day is spotted at 38.62.

Investors are always striving to locate the next great stock to add to the portfolio. Finding that next winner may involve some dedicated research and perseverance. Sorting through the immense amount of information about public companies can be a chore. Many sharp investors will attack the equity markets from many various angles. This may encompass keeping close tabs on fundamental and technical data. This may also include monitoring analyst opinions and tracking institutional transactions.