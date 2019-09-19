What is the Analyst Sentiment on Aptiv PLC (:APTV)? ABR Stands at 65

Aptiv PLC (:APTV) currently has an Average Broker Rating of 1.83. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 65. This number is based on the 18 sell-side firms polled by Zacks.



Each brokerage research report carries with it some form of recommendation. The brokerage firms may use different lingo for their rating systems (like saying Outperform instead of Buy), but they can all be properly sorted into our 5 level classification system that is now the industry standard. Each of the 5 classifications has a value associated with it to help compute the ABR.

As the name implies the ABR will show you the Average of Brokerage Recommendations on a given stock. The benefit is that you quickly get a snapshot of where Wall Street stands on a stock without having to read a mountain of research reports.



For example, at one brokerage “buy” may be the strongest recommendation, while at another “buy” could be second to a “strong buy” rating. The second-highest ratings also have a number of different other names: “accumulate”, “outperform”, “moderate buy” or “overweight”.

Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $93.5 within the year.

Aptiv PLC (:APTV) closed the last session at $89.51 and sees an average of 929452 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $60.08 while the current level stands at 95.14% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved 14.76% over the past 12 weeks and 45.59% year to date.

Research analysts are predicting that Aptiv PLC (:APTV) will report earnings of $1.3 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Most recently Aptiv PLC (:APTV) posted quarterly earnings of $1.33 which compared to the sell-side estimates of 1.13. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $4.96. Shares have moved $9.06 over the past month and more recently, $-1.23 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 12 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

12 analysts rate Aptiv PLC a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 66.67% of all the analyst ratings.

