What Do The Technicals Boil Down To For Varex Imaging Corp (VREX)?

Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) shares are on close watch heading into the middle of the week as the price has moved below the Balance Step indicator, revealing a potential near-term bearish trend. The Balance Step formula is based on near-term moving averages to predict which direction a trend is heading.

When it comes to equity investing, being too confident may be just as detrimental as not being confident enough. Many investors may think they are making all the right moves when the markets are riding high. This may be the case, but sometimes it might be good fortune. Finding confidence to make trades in down market environments may make the difference between a good portfolio and a great portfolio. It can also be quite easy to confuse skill with a long-term bull market. Many bad decisions may still get rewarded when the market keeps heading higher. On the other end of the spectrum, having too much self-doubt may leave an investor with way too many what ifs. Managing confidence in the markets may play a pivotal role when making tough investing decisions. Finding that perfect balance between the needed gusto and the correct amount of caution may help ease the burden moving forward in the equity market.

Individual investors may tend to become more bullish at market tops and more bearish at the bottoms. This goes against the buy low sell high mantra that is widely preached in the investing community. The two emotions that come into play here are greed and fear. Investors tend to get greedy when they see stocks flying to new highs. It can be very tempting to get in on a name that has been running hot for a time. On the other side of the coin, investors often get fearful when the market is tanking. The fear of losing becomes prevalent when this occurs, and investors may be tempted to sell like the rest. Although this goes against logic, many investors will still end up buying high and selling low.

Investors and traders using technical analysis to examine stocks may be interested in taking a look at the ATR or Average True Range in addition to the Balance Step. Currently, Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) has a 14-day ATR of 0.87. The Average True Range is an investor tool used to measure stock volatility. The ATR is not used to figure out price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth checking out. Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -24.22. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is technical analysis indicator used to discern if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX for Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) is 29.98. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

Traders may be leaning on technical stock analysis to help with investing decisions. Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 45.56. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

Traders are paying renewed attention to shares of Varex Imaging Corp (VREX). The current 14-day RSI is presently sitting at 46.23, the 7-day is 55.61, and the 3-day is 77.28. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

Even though the stock market can seem erratic and unpredictable, investors may be able to take some steps to help combat the chaos. One thing that investors have the ability to do is create an overall plan and stick to it. This may be one of the single most important factors in achieving success in the stock market. Of course, if something doesn’t seem to be working over an extended period of time, then maybe some action may need to be taken and the plan should be adjusted. Scrapping a plan too early may bring about a lot of unnecessary worry and confusion. Staying disciplined and keeping the proper perspective might help the investor better position themselves on the front lines.