What Do The Technicals Boil Down To For MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO)?

Shares of MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) are heading in a near-term positive direction as the most recent close of the company has stayed above the Balance Step. The Balance Step reading takes into account the last 5 balance points of the weekly period plotted in step formation on a daily chart.

Some investors may be struggling after adding the wrong stocks to the portfolio. Creating a specific plan for investing may help turn the ship around. The stock market is still producing plenty of green arrows, and investors need to be able to capitalize. It is quite reasonable to be optimistic about the investment environment heading into the second half of the year. The next couple of weeks may be the perfect time for investors to put the pedal down and try to develop a strategy that will beat the market over the next quarter. Most investors realize that there are no certainties when it comes to equity investing. It is never a guarantee that a stock or an index will go up or down from one day to the next. Investors who prepare themselves for any scenario should be in a much better place than those who don’t.

When dealing with the stock market, investors have to be constantly on their toes. Investors who have had success in the past using a certain method for stock picking may eventually realize that the method no longer produces the same results as it once did. Expecting that the market environment will change and being able to react to those changes can greatly help the investor when the time comes. While investor confidence can be a positive thing, complacency can lead to future frustration and poor portfolio performance. Seasoned investors know that no bull market will last forever just as no bear market will last forever. Being prepared for any situation can greatly help the investor navigate the market when changes do occur.

Investors may be taking a look at some additional technical numbers on shares of MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) in order to get a fuller picture. The 14-day RSI is currently spotted at 64.46, the 7-day is at 69.54, and the 3-day is sitting at 78.66. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued.

In terms of CCI levels, MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 94.04. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory. The 14-day ADX is 21.02. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A level under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Investors may be studying other technical indicators like the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO)’s Williams %R presently stands at -23.20. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation. Looking at some moving average levels on shares of MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), the 200-day is at 12.87, the 50-day is 15.21, and the 7-day is sitting at 17.24. Moving averages can help identify trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help spot support and resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

