What Are The Technicals Telling Us About Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) have seen the Mesa Adaptive Moving Average (MAMA) climb above the Fractional Moving Average or FAMA. The crossing of the MAMA and FAMA lines can be used to generate Buy and Sell signals. When the MAMA crosses above the FAMA a buy signal is given. Alternatively, when the MAMA crosses below the FAMA a sell signal is given.The MESA Adaptive Moving Average is a technical trend-following indicator which adapts to price movement “based on the rate change of phase as measured by the Hilbert Transform Discriminator”. This method of adaptation features a fast and a slow moving average so that the composite moving average swiftly responds to price changes and holds the average value until the next bar’s close. The Averages act as support and resistance areas and the price will tend to react to them. This makes pullbacks to the MAMA and FAMA suitable with-trend entry areas. As with most technical indicators, the MAMA is best used in conjuction with additional signals.

When choosing indicators for technical stock analysis, traders and investors may opt to examine the ATR or Average True Range in addition to Mesa Moving Average comparisons. The present 14-day ATR for Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is currently sitting at 2.09. The ATR basically measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 36.87, the 7-day stands at 37.53, and the 3-day is sitting at 19.29. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a commonly used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued.

Another technical indicator that may be a powerful resource for determining trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is noted at 32.84. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth taking a look at. Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -51.49. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -3.72. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

