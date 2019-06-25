What Are the Technicals Implying For Freedom Nutritional Products Ltd (FNP.AX)

European government bond yields moved higher at midday Wednesday, led by a surge in Gilt yields after stronger-than-expected labor market data. The 10-year Gilt was recently up 5.1 basis points at 1.535%, while the 2-year rose 6.2 bp to 0.932% ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England meeting.

The 10-year Bund yield rose 1.8 bp, with Bunds outperforming as Eurozone spreads widened. In contrast to the UK, the German yield curve steepened as the long end underperformed.

Eurozone stock markets were narrowly mixed ahead of the Federal Reserve policy announcement later Wednesday. Markets remain on edge that the Fed could accelerate its current rate-hike path. The UK FTSE 100 underperformed other European stock markets, reflecting the action in Gilts.

Reviewing the technicals on shares of Freedom Nutritional Products Ltd (FNP.AX), we have recently spotted the Chaikin Oscillator below zero. Traders may be following the stock over the next few sessions to watch for any potential signs of bearish momentum.

Traders may be looking to capitalize on market trends as we move into the second part of the calendar year. Closely following the technicals might help make sense of current market conditions. Investors may choose to follow many different technical signals, or they may have picked a few popular ones to dedicate themselves to. Whatever the strategy, staying in tune with fundamentals and meaningful economic data may also prove to be highly beneficial. Coming at the equity market from multiple angles may help supply the investor with alternate perspectives that could play a vital role in the next couple of quarters.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Freedom Nutritional Products Ltd (FNP.AX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -50.00. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

A commonly used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 5.22.

We can also do some further technical analysis on the stock. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Freedom Nutritional Products Ltd (FNP.AX) is 14.37. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Taking a glance at the relative strength indictor, we note that the 14-day RSI is currently at 51.57, the 7-day stands at 48.45, and the 3-day is sitting at 31.80. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

At the time of writing, Freedom Nutritional Products Ltd (FNP.AX) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 2.41. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.

As investors survey the stock market, they will often look to make the smartest possible decisions when purchasing company shares. Individual investors may have to do a lot more work if they choose to manage their own stock portfolios. Serious investors often review every bit of information that they can get their hands on in order to develop even the slightest edge. Markets have the ability to move substantially in either direction with little or no notice. Investors who prepare themselves to battle the unknown may be able to better ride out stormy stock market conditions when they arise.