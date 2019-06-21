What are the numbers revealing for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MRCY)?

Here we will take a look at several key ratios for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MRCY), starting with the Book to Market (BTM) ratio. Value investors seek stocks with high BTMs for their portfolios. The ratio is a comparison of the firm’s net asset value per share to it’s current price. This is helpful in determining how the market values the company compared to it’s actual worth. The Book to Market value of Mercury Systems, Inc. currently stands at 0.210642.

Even though the stock market can seem erratic and unpredictable, investors may be able to take some steps to help combat the chaos. One thing that investors have the ability to do is create an overall plan and stick to it. This may be one of the single most important factors in achieving success in the stock market. Of course, if something doesn’t seem to be working over an extended period of time, then maybe some action may need to be taken and the plan should be adjusted. Scrapping a plan too early may bring about a lot of unnecessary worry and confusion. Staying disciplined and keeping the proper perspective might help the investor better position themselves on the front lines.

In terms of EBITDA Yield, Mercury Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MRCY) currently has a value of 0.031253. This value is derived by dividing EBITDA by Enterprise Value.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MRCY) presently has a current ratio of 4.53. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for Mercury Systems, Inc. NasdaqGS:MRCY is 4.747394. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MRCY) is 39.682448. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MRCY) is 87.509019. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

Stock market investors may be taking some time to review portfolio allocation. Rebalancing the portfolio may be necessary for some but not for others. Rebalancing the portfolio may help provide a strategy for when the market becomes highly volatile. This process may also help keep the investor buying low and selling high. Investors may also be looking at some different stocks to explore in the next few months. This may include reviewing some foreign markets or some new sectors that were previously not included in the stock portfolio. Completing all the necessary research is typically a good way to start building a more comprehensive pool of diversified stocks.

Looking at some ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) numbers, Mercury Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MRCY)’s ROIC is 0.280272. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.197824 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 3.005812. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MRCY) is 1.230710. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MRCY) is 1.400913. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MRCY) is 15.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

At the time of writing, Mercury Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MRCY) has a Piotroski F-Score of 6. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Shifting gears, we can see that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MRCY) has a Q.i. Value of 51.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MRCY), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 38.888000. The 6 month volatility is 38.835900, and the 3 month is spotted at 30.289900. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Often times, the stock market will be affected by political, social, or economic events. The result may be end up to be positive or negative. It is wise to remember that market fluctuations can happen at any time for many various reasons. Sometimes it may not be evident of why the market moved until long after the scene has played out. Making investment decisions in a turbulent climate may be extremely tricky. At some point, investors may find themselves on the wrong end of a trade. Staying vigilant in the markets may help investors bounce back after a temporary defeat. Investors who stay the course and stay with an investment plan may be able to better handle the ups and downs of daily market movements. Repeatedly trying to find the tops or bottoms is not an easy task. Even the most seasoned investors may not be able to successfully time the market.