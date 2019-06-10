Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG), Potbelly Corporation (NasdaqGS:PBPB) QI Value Update on These Stocks

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has a Q.i. Value of 8.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

One of the most basic ideas that goes along with the stock market is buy low and sell high. Although this advice is overly obvious, many new investors will do the exact opposite when trading stocks. Inexperienced investors have the tendency to buy stocks that have been performing the best recently. This may be caused by certain factors such as not looking into the underlying fundamentals or just hoping that the stock will continue to rise. Rookie investors may also make the error of holding onto shares that continue to drop in value. Instead of cutting the loser loose, they hold off with the hope that eventually the stock will at least get back to the breakeven point.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has a Value Composite score of 23. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 15.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 27.810300. The 6 month volatility is 30.963400, and the 3 month is spotted at 32.383300. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has a current ERP5 Rank of 417. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.53339. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.53660, the 24 month is 0.62262, and the 36 month is 0.65974. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.83090, the 3 month is 0.79423, and the 1 month is currently 0.99535.

Return on Assets

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) is 0.109442. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC), ROIC Quality, ROIC 5 Year Average

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) is 0.679934. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) is 7.715609. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) is 0.966956.

FCF Yield 5yr Avg

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) is 0.157642.

Gross Margin score

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). The name currently has a score of 15.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Investors might be looking to find some bargains to add to the portfolio as we move closer towards the end of the year. Maybe some of the earlier portfolio picks don’t look as promising as they did a few months ago. There might also be a few names that have fallen off a cliff and do not look they will be returning to previous levels. Investors may be searching for a few overlooked stocks that the rest of the investing community has passed on for whatever reason. Nobody knows for sure what the next couple of quarters have in store. As earnings season kicks off, investors will be closely following the companies that manage to beat expectations by a wide margin.

The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be. Potbelly Corporation (NasdaqGS:PBPB) currently has a Q.i. Value of 51.00000.

With equity investing, there will constantly be worries and fears. The volatility in the market that accompanies these fears may trick investors into thinking the next bear market is on the doorstep. During a market-wide sell off, many stocks may experience the pain. Over time, many may gain back the ground they lost and return to previous levels. The biggest names may be the ones to recoup the losses the quickest. However, many investors might get stuck waiting for a rebound that just isn’t going to happen. Having the flexibility to adapt to market conditions may help repair a damaged portfolio. Sometimes a readjustment may be needed in order to regain some confidence. As the next round of earnings reports start to come in, investors will be keeping a close watch to see which companies produce the largest surprises, both positive and negative.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Potbelly Corporation (NasdaqGS:PBPB) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.35451. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period.

Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.35731, the 24 month is 0.37667, and the 36 month is 0.34609. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.53052, the 3 month is 0.54921, and the 1 month is currently 0.69113.

Potbelly Corporation (NasdaqGS:PBPB) has a current ERP5 Rank of 10376. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Potbelly Corporation (NasdaqGS:PBPB) has a Value Composite score of 34. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 28.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Potbelly Corporation (NasdaqGS:PBPB), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 43.994200. The 6 month volatility is 45.996900, and the 3 month is spotted at 59.069800. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Current Ratio

The Current Ratio of Potbelly Corporation (NasdaqGS:PBPB) is 0.62. The Current Ratio is used by investors to determine whether a company can pay short term and long term debts. The current ratio looks at all the liquid and non-liquid assets compared to the company’s total current liabilities. A high current ratio indicates that the company might have trouble managing their working capital. A low current ratio (when the current liabilities are higher than the current assets) indicates that the company may have trouble paying their short term obligations.

Gross Margin Score

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Potbelly Corporation (NasdaqGS:PBPB) is 36.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

M-Score (Beneish)

The M-Score, conceived by accounting professor Messod Beneish, is a model for detecting whether a company has manipulated their earnings numbers or not. Potbelly Corporation (NasdaqGS:PBPB) has an M-Score of -4.334539. The M-Score is based on 8 different variables: Days’ sales in receivables index, Gross Margin Index, Asset Quality Index, Sales Growth Index, Depreciation Index, Sales, General and Administrative expenses Index, Leverage Index and Total Accruals to Total Assets. A score higher than -1.78 is an indicator that the company might be manipulating their numbers.

Piotroski F-Score

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Potbelly Corporation (NasdaqGS:PBPB) is 4. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Doing the necessary homework, investors have a wealth of information about publically traded stocks. Figuring out which ones are going to steadily outperform can be a tricky task. Many investors opt to follow what covering sell-side analysts think about certain stocks. Following analyst updates to estimates and targets may help gauge overall stock sentiment. However, solely following analyst views may not be enough to put the entire investing puzzle together. Technical traders may want to still keep tabs on the fundamentals, and vice-versa.

