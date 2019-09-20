Welltower Inc (WELL)’s Chikou Line Pulls Ahead of the Tenkan

Welltower Inc (WELL) shares have made it to technical trader’s radar as the stock’s Chikou line has crossed above the Tenkan. The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo technique offers the chance to obtain many different types of operating signals through the use of a single graph. As for all trading techniques, when we are using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo for our operations, it is always advisable to take into account other elements (volumes, sentiment, seasonality, oscillators, etc …), but certainly the immediate graphic understanding of the trend and its evolution represent the strongest point of the Ichimoku technique. The Chikou span is the lagging indicator component of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo candlestick trading model. The Chikou is a line of the most recent price action, but it is plotted 26 trading periods into the past. Chikou spans are designed to allow traders to visualize the relationship between current and prior trends. Trading signals based on the Chikou span are strongest when it does not touch or cross over any the prior candles.

Investors may be looking ahead to the next couple of quarters trying to gauge whether the bulls will stay in charge or if the bears will start to take over. Of course, nobody knows for sure which way the market will turn, but being ready for any situation can greatly help the investor prepare. Many investors will be trying to find that balance between being too aggressive and too conservative with stock selection. This can be a tricky aspect to address as there are so many different factors that can come into play. Studying the important pieces of economic data on a regular basis can help with crafting a legitimate hypothesis about where stocks will be in the future.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Welltower Inc (WELL) is standing at 22.84. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

What Is ADX?

The Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was created by J. Welles Wilder to help determine how strong a trend is. In general, a rising ADX line means that an existing trend is gaining strength. The opposite would be the case for a falling ADX line.

Looking further at additional technical indicators we can see that the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) for Welltower Inc (WELL) is sitting at -14.00. CCI is an indicator used in technical analysis that was designed by Donald Lambert. Although it was originally intended for commodity traders to help identify the start and finish of market trends, it is frequently used to analyze stocks as well. A CCI reading closer to +100 may indicate more buying (possibly overbought) and a reading closer to -100 may indicate more selling (possibly oversold).

Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward. Shares of Welltower Inc (WELL) have a 7-day moving average of 87.66. Taking a glance at the relative strength indictor, we note that the 14-day RSI is currently at 52.56, the 7-day stands at 52.46, and the 3-day is sitting at 62.21.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

Successful investors are typically highly knowledgeable when it comes to the stock market. Smart investors are usually able to know when to buy and when to sell. They are also adept at controlling risk and properly managing the portfolio to extract maximum profit. These types of investors have most likely put in the required time and effort that it takes to understand the inner workings of the market. Expecting that profits will start rolling in immediately can lead to extreme disappointment down the line. Investors have to learn how to align goals and expectations in order to confidently navigate the market terrain.